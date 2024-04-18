Baszucki Group Hires Jeff MacGregor as First Chief Communications Officer

Formerly of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, MacGregor will direct Baszucki Group's media and communications efforts across its metabolic mental health, neuroscience, democracy, and regenerative agriculture portfolios

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baszucki Group announced that Jeff MacGregor has joined the organization as Chief Communications Officer. In his new role, MacGregor will lead all strategic communications efforts, including media relations, documentary films, and brand management of its metabolic mental health initiative, Metabolic Mind.

Jeff MacGregor, Chief Communications Officer at Baszucki Group

"Jeff brings creativity, strategic thinking, and deep experience to communications and advocacy," said Jan Ellison Baszucki, who co-founded Baszucki Group with Roblox founder and CEO, David Baszucki, in 2021. "He will play a key role in driving our mission to reverse the worldwide metabolic and mental health epidemics, restore the integrity of the earth's soils for healthy food and a stable climate, and rescue America's democracy from the fringes."

MacGregor most recently served as Vice President of Communications for Science at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and Head of Communications and Brand at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Network. During his tenure, he built and oversaw the communications and brand functions for CZI and the Biohub Network's science work, and served as chief science communications advisor to their scientific leadership, co-founders, and co-CEOs.

Prior to his role at CZI, MacGregor led communications, marketing, and public relations for Meta, a startup that used AI to analyze and map millions of research papers so scientists could understand and explore science as it evolved in real-time. Jeff executive produced two award-winning documentary films and spent many years as a writer, strategist, and creative director in advertising, where he helped create two of the most successful marketing campaigns in global banking history. He has served as an advisory board member for Big Data Programs at Rutgers, San Francisco State University and California State University - East Bay.

"I'm deeply inspired by Baszucki Group's innovative approach to studying and treating mental health disorders, linking metabolism and brain health for groundbreaking treatments," said Jeff MacGregor. "I'm excited to apply my expertise in communications and storytelling to enhance our impact in metabolic mental health and neuroscience, further sustainable agriculture, and support nonpartisan electoral innovation."

MacGregor has received more than fifty communications, marketing, and film awards including SXSW, Chicago International Film Festival, Webby Awards, New York Festivals, and Canadian Marketing Awards. He holds a BA in English and Drama from the University of Toronto and lives with his family in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Baszucki Group

Launched in 2021 by Roblox founder and Chief Executive Officer David Baszucki and best-selling author Jan Ellison Baszucki, Baszucki Group leverages private giving, impact investing, advocacy, storytelling and community building to drive foundational change. A primary objective of Baszucki Group is to transform mental health outcomes by supporting initiatives at the intersection of metabolism, psychiatry and neuroscience. Other focus areas include nonpartisan electoral innovations designed to restore the vitality of our democracy and regenerative agricultural practices that restart the cycles of nature to promote healthy soil, nutritious food, and a balanced climate. To learn more about metabolic approaches to mental disorders, including ketogenic therapy, visit Metabolic Mind, a nonprofit initiative of Baszucki Group.

