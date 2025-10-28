Bat, Cat or Ghost in the Attic? 86% of Americans Believe "Haunted" Houses Are Possible: Realtor.com® Survey

If The Price Is Right, One Third of Americans Would Buy a House That Is Rumored To Be Haunted

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Americans, the creaks and whispers in the night might not just be old plumbing or a mischievous pet. According to a new survey from Realtor.com®, a combined 86% of Americans believe it's possible that houses can be haunted. In fact, 12% say they've lived in a haunted home themselves, and another 7% know someone who has. Only 14% of respondents say they don't believe in hauntings at all—proof that the supernatural still has a strong hold on the nation's imagination.

Among those who've lived in a home they considered haunted, strange sounds top the list of spooky encounters. Sixty-seven percent reported hearing footsteps, music, or banging noises, while 61% said they've seen shadowy figures or apparitions. Other eerie experiences include objects moving on their own (58%), feelings of touch or pressure (51%), disembodied voices (51%), and flickering lights or appliances turning on and off (48%).

Do "Haunted" Houses Scare Off Buyers?

When it comes to real estate, a ghostly reputation might not be a deal-breaker—especially for bargain hunters. One in three Americans (33%) would buy a home rumored to be haunted if the price was right, and another 14% say it wouldn't impact their decision at all. Only 15% say they'd never move into a home with a haunted history.

Even homes where someone has died of natural causes don't necessarily send buyers running. Forty-four percent say they'd make an offer if the deal was good, while just 9% would flat-out refuse.

Fame, however, is less frightening. Nearly half of respondents (48%) would buy a famous home—whether known for its architecture or former residents—if the price was appealing. But violent pasts are where most buyers draw the line. Seventy-nine percent say they would never or probably never buy a house famous for a violent crime or murder, and 70% would avoid buying a home in which such a crime occurred.

Methodology

A sample of 1,000 American adults (age 18 to 65) was surveyed October 17-19, 2025. No post-­‐stratification has been applied to the results.

About Realtor.com®

