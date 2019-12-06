Bath & Body Works' Annual Candle Day Returns For A Sixth Year
America's #1 3-Wick Candle Retailer Offers More Options than Ever During Highly Anticipated Annual Event
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite fragrance retailer and candle maker, Bath & Body Works®, will celebrate its Annual Candle Day Saturday, Dec. 7. The once-a-year event means the absolute best prices for customers on more than 130 Bath & Body Works-exclusive and highly coveted 3-Wick Candles.
With the holiday season in full swing and Christmas less than three weeks away, Bath & Body Works Candles make great gifts for everyone on your list and are the perfect way to add a festive, fragrant glow at home all season long.
About Bath & Body Works' Annual Candle Day
- On Dec. 7, for one day only, ALL 3-Wick Candles are $9.50 (retail value: $24.50) – that's more than a 60% discount!
- The brand-created holiday, now in its sixth year, is Bath & Body Works' biggest event of the season and the most highly anticipated day of the year for brand loyalists and candle aficionados. Customers prep and plan – some even dress up – and they look forward to this day like they look forward to Christmas morning.
- Bath & Body Works' Annual Candle Day will be available in stores nationwide & online. Many locations are offering extended hours with most stores opening at 7 a.m. and some opening even earlier.
- Customers can shop early as the sale officially kicks off on bathandbodyworks.com at midnight on Friday, December 6 while supplies last.
About the Assortment
- Shop 135 Bath & Body Works-exclusive 3-Wick Candles across more than 100 unique fragrances, including 38 new 3-Wick Candles arriving exclusively for Candle Day, including Sugared Blueberry Donut, Cereal Marshmallow Bar and Red Velvet Cupcake.
- Stock up on beloved Christmas fragrances like Fresh Balsam, 'Tis the Season and Winter; new seasonal bestsellers including Tree Farm and Pink Fairy Gumdrop; year-round customer favorites like Eucalyptus Mint, Mahogany Teakwood and Champagne Toast.
About The World's Best Candles
- High concentrations of rich fragrance oils deliver amazing room-filling fragrance for up to 45 hours.
- Crafted with a patented soy blend wax and premium lead-free wicks for the best fragrance experience and a smooth, beautiful melt pool every time for consistent quality from beginning to end.
- Bath & Body Works has more fragrances than any other candle maker and sells more 3-Wick Candles than any other retailer in America.
- To ensure customer satisfaction, every 3-Wick Candle comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.
For more information or to experience Bath & Body Works' 3-Wick Candles, visit your local Bath & Body Works store or go to bathandbodyworks.com. For safe Candle usage instructions, visit Bath & Body Works' Candle Safety Tips.
ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS
Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 25 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,800 Bath & Body Works and White Barn retail locations worldwide as well as on bathandbodyworks.com. Bath & Body Works stands by every product with a 100% guarantee – if at any time, for any reason you aren't satisfied with a purchase, you can return it. Join in the social conversation on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.
