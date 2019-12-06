Bath & Body Works' Annual Candle Day Returns For A Sixth Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite fragrance retailer and candle maker, Bath & Body Works®, will celebrate its Annual Candle Day Saturday, Dec. 7. The once-a-year event means the absolute best prices for customers on more than 130 Bath & Body Works-exclusive and highly coveted 3-Wick Candles.

With the holiday season in full swing and Christmas less than three weeks away, Bath & Body Works Candles make great gifts for everyone on your list and are the perfect way to add a festive, fragrant glow at home all season long.