BATH & BODY WORKS AND NETFLIX JOIN FORCES TO BRING FRAGRANCE AND BELOVED STORIES TO LIFE FOR CONSUMERS AND FANS

"At Bath & Body Works, we aim to forever transform the viewing experience for millions of Netflix fans by allowing the power of fragrance to transport them like never before into their favorite stories and scenes," said Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer at Bath & Body Works. "Scent is the most evocative of all our senses—it heightens our emotions, experiences and memories — and we want to take fandom for all those who love Bath & Body Works and Netflix to new levels through this inspiring new partnership."

After a weekend of teasers from Bath & Body Works resulting in an outpouring of excitement and chatter across social media, the beloved fragrance maker has revealed the first product collection of the partnership inspired by Shondaland's hit regency drama series on Netflix, "Bridgerton." The exclusive, limited-edition "Bridgerton" assortment is inspired by scenes, characters, key icons and moments from the show, capturing its aspirational and vibrant aesthetic, and comes just ahead of the highly anticipated Season 3 premiere — part 1 on Thursday, May 16 and part 2 on Thursday, June 13 on Netflix.

In addition to the collaboration announcement, the retailer has announced an exciting perk for members of its loyalty program: members of My Bath & Body Works Rewards will have the opportunity to shop the hero fragrance of the collection, Diamond of the Season, in stores and online Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14, before the full collection launches later this month. Diamond of the Season includes an array of products across body care, candles, hand soaps and sanitizers and takes inspiration directly from the show. The fragrance features notes of sparkling peach, spring daffodil and radiant jasmine and represents the "chosen" debutante of the social season.

In addition to earning points toward free products with every purchase, members receive early access to and sneak peeks of product drops like this one, and much more. Customers can enroll in the loyalty program online and download the My Bath & Body Works Rewards App via the App Store and Google Play.

To celebrate the "Bridgerton" collaboration, Bath & Body Works is bringing a life-sized fragrance-emitting Diamond of the Season 3-wick candle for a limited-time sneak peek and photo op for New Yorkers at The Flatiron Plaza today and tomorrow (March 12 and 13).

Bath & Body Works' full "Bridgerton" collection will launch on Monday, March 25. In addition to Diamond of the Season, the collection will include four exclusive new fragrances as well as numerous accessories that celebrate key icons and scenes of the show.

Fans of Bath & Body Works and Netflix can expect more product collaborations to come from the duo throughout 2024.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

Contact:

Mallory Weaver

Bath & Body Works

[email protected]

SOURCE Bath & Body Works