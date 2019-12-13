Bath & Body Works First Ever Body Care Day Is Your One-Stop Shop For Checking Every Gift Off Your List

To help customers complete their gift shopping in the last push to Christmas, Bath & Body Works has announced its first ever Body Care Day – a one-day sale on the retailer's entire collection of personal care products. On Saturday, December 14, all of the retailer's nearly 600 body care products will be on sale.

While some may find selecting the perfect gift challenging or intimidating, Bath & Body Works makes gift gifting a no brainer, standing by every product with a 100% guarantee – if at any time, for any reason a customer (or gift recipient) isn't satisfied with a purchase, the item can be returned.

About the Assortment

Bath & Body Works is the #1 brand in America for Fine Fragrance Mist; Body Moisturizers, including #1 Body Lotion and #1 Body Cream; Men's Body Moisturizer; Body Scrub.

Gingham, the brand's NEW signature fragrance, has been a top seller since its launch in April and Into The Night, Bath & Body Works' newest launch, is the retailer's bestseller for Christmas. Other customer-favorites and go-to gifts include Japanese Cherry Blossom, A Thousand Wishes and Champagne Toast. From year-round favorite fragrances to beloved seasonal scents that celebrate the season, there are dozens of Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances to choose from.

Bath & Body Works' Men's Collection offers seven exclusive fragrances, including its newest addition, Midnight. Also new to the collection and easy grooming gifts for guys, Moisturizing Body Wash, Shave Gel and Aftershave Balm in select fragrances have been added to the lineup for Christmas.

Bath & Body Works' Aromatherapy Headquarters features 13 mood-boosting essential oil blends, including customer-favorites Stress Relief and Sleep as well as new and limited-edition seasonal exclusives Peaceful and Balance. The collection, which offers more than 80 aromatherapy products is the ultimate way to give self-care this Christmas.

About Bath & Body Works' First Ever Body Care Day

On December 14 , for one day only, ALL Body Care lines are $4.95 – that's up to a 70% discount!

This is the first sale of its kind for the retailer – on all fragrances and all collections – all promotions are typically offered by form, fragrance or category.

Bath & Body Works' First Ever Body Care Day will be available in stores nationwide & online. Many locations are offering extended hours with many stores opening at 7 a.m.

Shop nearly 600 Bath & Body Works-exclusive personal care products: 85 Moisturizers, 75 Cleansers, 60 Fragrances including the Men's Collection and Aromatherapy.

Three exclusive fragrances will make their debut for the day:

NEW Christmas Cocoa & Mint rounds out Bath & Body Works' customer-favorite Holiday Traditions collection.



Adding nostalgia to the assortment, Black Amethyst, which was a customer favorite from 2008 to 2012, is back with a new look.



Pink Velvet Cupcake, which launched in the fall and became a buzzy fan favorite, returns for the day.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 25 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,800 Bath & Body Works and White Barn retail locations worldwide as well as on bathandbodyworks.com. Bath & Body Works stands by every product with a 100% guarantee – if at any time, for any reason you aren't satisfied with a purchase, you can return it. Join in the social conversation on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

