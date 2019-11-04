Bath & Body Works® Launches Christmas With 30+ New Festive Fragrances

Fragrance signals the change in seasons and is essential for customers getting themselves, their homes and their gifts ready for the holidays. From timeless and beloved fragrances like Fresh Balsam and 'Tis the Season to new and now trending scents like Pink Fairy Gumdrop and Merry Mimosa, there are so many ways to experience what Christmas smells like at Bath & Body Works. With hundreds of Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances, including nearly 100 unique Christmas scents across the retailer's body care and home fragrance collections, Bath & Body Works truly has something to offer for every customer and every gift .

About the Fragrances

Christmas Fragrances

Bath & Body Works customer-favorite Holiday Traditions collection is back with 16 fragrances across body care and home fragrance, including:

Winter Candy Apple: celebrating its 20th year in the collection

Vanilla Bean Noel: a favorite since 2001

Twisted Peppermint: a minty classic since launching in 2007

Additionally, two new fragrances – Raspberry Sugar and Snowy Citrus Swirl – make their debut in body care, while home fragrance adds even more festive scents to the collection including Chocolate Peppermint Cream, Spiced Gingerbread and Sugared Snickerdoodle.

For the person looking to celebrate the sparkle and shine of the holiday season, look no further than Bath & Body Works' collection of more than 20 shimmering scents for the body and home. The collection features customer-favorite Champagne Toast joined by an array of new and returning fragrances decked out in glittering and glistening designs.

The Christmas fragrance fun doesn't end there! Land of Sweets is Bath & Body Works' sweetest collection of stocking stuffers this side of the North Pole. With an array of yummy fragrances across candles and an eclectic body care assortment, including roll-on body glitter, bath salt soak and shimmer lip gloss, this collection is great for gift-giving or the perfect way to treat yourself this Christmas.

Fine Fragrance

Bath & Body Works' newest fragrance launch, Into The Night, is a timeless, feminine and alluring blend of dark berries, midnight jasmine and rich amber. It joins the brand's portfolio of more than 20 beloved Signature Collection favorites that includes Gingham, the retailer's current #1 best-selling fragrance, and Japanese Cherry Blossom, a customer-favorite for more than a decade.

To add to its existing line of cologne and body care products for him, Bath & Body Works introduces the seventh fragrance in its men's collection – Midnight is a smooth blend of cedar leaf, amber musk and black pepper. The retailer is also expanding its grooming assortment this Christmas to include Shave Gel, After-Shave Balm and Moisturizing Body Wash in select fragrances for even more great gifts for him.

Aromatherapy Headquarters

Bath & Body Works' Aromatherapy Headquarters is the perfect stop for giving self-care this Christmas. The collection, which includes customer-favorite Stress Relief and Sleep aromatherapy blends, gets three new and limited-edition essential oil blends for those in need of a holiday mood boost.

Thankful blends Frankincense to promote peace and Myrrh for grounding to encourage feelings of appreciation and a positive attitude.

Peaceful blends Tea Tree Oil, which inspires deep breathing and relaxation, with Peppermint Oil to help soothe the senses.

Balance blends Juniper Essential Oil to stimulate positivity and mental clarity with Coriander Essential Oil to help regulate emotions and balance your mood.

With less than 8 weeks until Christmas, Bath & Body Works will continue its celebration of 'What Christmas Smells Like' all season long with new products arriving every week from now until December 25.

For more information or to experience Bath & Body Works' Christmas fragrances, visit your local Bath & Body Works store or go to bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 25 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,800 Bath & Body Works and White Barn retail locations worldwide as well as on bathandbodyworks.com. Bath & Body Works stands by every product with a 100% guarantee – if at any time, for any reason you aren't satisfied with a purchase, you can return it. Join in the social conversation on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Bath & Body Works

Related Links

http://bathandbodyworks.com

