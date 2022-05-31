Bath & Body Works Veteran Angela Mahoney Joins Healthcare Apparel Leader Kindthread

"I am thrilled to join the Kindthread team, and to bring my unwavering commitment to unforgettable experiences, talent and brand development to Scrubs & Beyond," said Mahoney. "I am energized by the Kindthread mission and purpose, providing exceptional products and experiences to healthcare professionals. I believe there is tremendous upside in this underserved category and look forward to being part of the modernization of the brand."

Kindthread recently announced its acquisition of Landau, White Cross, Chefwear, and Scrubs & Beyond, squarely placing Kindthread in a category of its own. The focus of the company is to deliver innovative products and memorable experiences to healthcare and services professionals around the world, while driving positive community impact. Mahoney's addition is one of a series of key hires that will reinforce the company and its teams to increase its focus on customers, enhance product and retail experience, scale store operations and build an omni-channel experience that is connective and serves the healthcare community in a unique and supportive way.

Kindthread is expanding upon its leadership team, bringing significant expertise across supply chain, retail, sales, design, apparel, and workwear. Together at the enterprise level, this group will reinvigorate the portfolio's pioneering brands whose historical product and service innovations are synonymous with the healthcare industry today. The company plans to cultivate talent and capabilities within the organization and further invest in new talent, reaching outside the apparel industry to acquire best-in-class executives across retail, marketing, digital, creative services, and community impact.

"Attracting and developing key talent is critical in supporting and driving Kindthread's goals and continued transformation. As we shape our future success, we couldn't be more thrilled that Angela has joined our team. We believe she will be a key contributor to our company growth and we look forward to integrating her experience with our mission," said David Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Kindthread.

Mahoney's retail expertise is outstanding and she brings over 25 years' experience of leading strategy and store expansion to the company. Prior to joining Kindthread, she worked as VP of Stores at Bath & Body Works and White Barn, where she oversaw retail operations within their fleet. During her tenure there, which spanned 21 years, Mahoney successfully fostered a quality-centric work environment, excelled at translating roadmaps into action plans, and cultivated an inclusive environment for teams to excel.

ABOUT KINDTHREAD

Kindthread is dedicated to serving and transforming the healthcare apparel industry while driving positive community impact. Kindthread's mission-driven ethos is dedicated to delivering significant impact through awareness, advocacy, and action within the communities it operates. The company's global ecosystem of trusted brands and highly coveted products creates an unprecedented retail experience for healthcare professionals around the world. The Kindthread portfolio of brands includes Landau, White Cross, Chefwear, and leading omnichannel retailer Scrubs & Beyond.

ABOUT SCRUBS & BEYOND

For over 20 years, Scrubs & Beyond has offered fashion-forward products and outstanding customer service. Seeing an opportunity to raise the bar and provide a transformative experience catering to discerning healthcare professionals, Scrubs & Beyond has grown its business to become the largest retailer of healthcare apparel and accessories in the country. With the acquisition of Uniform City and Life Uniform companies in 2013, Scrubs & Beyond currently operates 113 stores in 30 states nationwide and is one of the largest scrubs-based ecommerce businesses with a relentless focus on customer experience. www.scrubsandbeyond.com

SOURCE Kindthread