BATH CONCEPTS CELEBRATES ONE MILLION DEALER ORDERS AND MORE THAN 25 YEARS OF INNOVATION

North America's largest bath and shower remodeling manufacturer and service network marks a major milestone while expanding its manufacturing capabilities and its product portfolio

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath Concepts today announced the fulfillment of its one millionth dealer order, marking a significant milestone in the company's more than 25-year history of helping homeowners create safer, more beautiful and more functional bathrooms.

Bath Concepts is North America's largest bathroom remodeling manufacturer and service network, supporting more than 1,100 independent dealers across North America. Through its Bath Planet and Luxury Bath brands, the company provides homeowners with access to professionally installed bath and shower remodeling solutions through an expansive network of local remodeling professionals.

"Reaching one million orders is an incredible achievement, but its true significance comes from the people behind every order," said Scott Rosenbach, Founder and President of Bath Concepts. "Each one represents homeowners who trusted our products, a dealer partner who trusted our company and all the employees that were dedicated to delivering on our promise. We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to this milestone and helped build Bath Concepts into the company it is today."

The milestone comes during a period of continued growth for Bath Concepts. The company recently introduced PuroStone™, a premium solid-surface collection for bath and shower surrounds that combines sophisticated design, durability and performance. With the launch of PuroStone, Bath Concepts is establishing itself as the new leader in solid-surface bath and shower surrounds.

Bath Concepts is also growing its footprint, preparing to break ground this year on a new state-of-the-art building in Libertyville, Illinois. The expansion will increase the company's manufacturing and operational capabilities, support continued product innovation, and help Bath Concepts serve its growing dealer network for years to come.

"One million orders demonstrate what is possible when great products, strong partnerships and an unwavering commitment to the customer come together," said Mark Zokle, Chief Revenue Officer of Bath Concepts. "We are proud of what we have accomplished, but we are even more excited about what comes next."

Homeowners interested in exploring Bath Concepts products or receiving a complimentary in-home design consultation can visit www.bathconcepts.com or call 833-308-2311 to connect with a participating local dealer.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call 214-477-2555.

SOURCE Bath Concepts