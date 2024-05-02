Bathroom Accessories Market, 41% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bathroom accessories market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.85 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.69% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 41%. to the growth of the global market.

Get region specific data - Download a FREE Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2023-2027

The Bathroom Accessories Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa

1. APAC - The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to play a significant role in the global market growth, contributing around 41% during the forecast period. Analysts at Technavio have outlined the regional trends and drivers shaping the market, highlighting APAC as the largest regional market. This dominance is attributed to rising disposable incomes and increasing demand from the real estate sector for various bathroom accessories such as towel holders, taps, hooks, laundry baskets, and hangers.

Countries like China , Japan , India , and the Philippines are experiencing heightened demand due to population growth and increased need for office and retail space. Additionally, the construction and hospitality industries are flourishing, further boosting demand. Noteworthy vendors in the region include Jaquar Group, Monarch Bath Pvt. Ltd., LIXIL Group Corp., and TOTO Ltd., offering premium bathroom accessories tailored to consumer needs.

, , , and are experiencing heightened demand due to population growth and increased need for office and retail space. Additionally, the construction and hospitality industries are flourishing, further boosting demand. Noteworthy vendors in the region include Jaquar Group, Monarch Bath Pvt. Ltd., LIXIL Group Corp., and TOTO Ltd., offering premium bathroom accessories tailored to consumer needs. For instance, Jaquar Group's Exposed Shower Pipe and TOTO Ltd.'s Towel Shelf with multiple bars cater to specific preferences, driving market growth in the region.

For insights on the market share of rest of the regions and countries- Download a FREE Sample

Research Analysis

The Bathroom Accessories Market is bustling with a myriad of offerings to cater to various needs and preferences. From practical towel racks and paper holders to luxurious heated towel rails and sensor taps, there's something for every end-user. With a focus on hygiene awareness and water conservation, products like soap dispensers and automatic faucets are gaining popularity.

Materials such as metal, glass, porcelain, and acrylic plastics dominate the market, offering both durability and aesthetic appeal. Alongside traditional fixtures like sinks, toilets, and bathtubs, innovative products like bidets and water closets are becoming more prevalent.

The market reflects evolving bathroom design trends, with an emphasis on organization and customization. Mirrors and trash cans are essential for both practical purposes and enhancing the overall elegance of the space. The segment is witnessing a surge in demand for luxury interior designs, where products like luxury bathroom furniture and elegant washbasins play a significant role.

In essence, the Bathroom Accessories Market is adapting to meet the diverse needs of consumers while staying attuned to emerging trends and technologies.

Market Overview

The Bathroom Accessories Market offers a diverse range of products to elevate your home's bathroom experience. From plumbing fixtures like sinks, toilets, and bathtubs to luxury items such as towel racks and hand basins, there's something for every aesthetic preference. Tissue World Magazine highlights the latest trends in bathroom products, ensuring you stay up-to-date with the newest innovations.

Whether you're looking for practical necessities like paper holders and towel hangers or indulgent additions like bidets and sanitary fittings, the market has it all. With a focus on functionality and style, these accessories make washing hands and maintaining hygiene a breeze. Upgrade your space with high-quality bathroom fittings that combine convenience and elegance seamlessly.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio