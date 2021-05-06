Batiste™ Dry Shampoo Launches First-Ever Brand Ambassador Program

EWING, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Batiste™, America's #1 Dry Shampoo brand, announced today a partnership with six Batiste™ brand ambassadors, a diverse group of females including a professional athlete, an entrepreneur, and standout content creators. These fans of Batiste™ will serve as brand advocates, sharing their different beauty routines along with tips on how to get an instant refresh between washes.

Batiste™ Dry Shampoo 2021 Ambassadors

Launching this month, the Batiste™ ambassador roster includes professional athlete Mallory Pugh; songstress and co-creator of Bridgerton: The Musical Abigail Barlow; founder of Summer Fridays and beauty entrepreneur Marianna Hewitt; makeup artist and YouTube sensation Iris Beilin; mom and lifestyle blogger Alex Garza; and digital creator and TikTok star Vi Luong.

"Batiste has been a part of my routine for years, and I am thrilled to be working with the brand alongside five other women that I admire and look to for beauty tips and recommendations," said Luong. "When considering products to recommend to my followers, I gravitate toward those that make me feel and look amazing. Batiste dry shampoo not only keeps my hair refreshed between washes, but I love that there is a Batiste for everyone – from amazing fragrances to products for different hair types and colors."

"We're excited to welcome these bold and beautiful female powerhouses to our Batiste family," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for Batiste™. "Each of these women embody what Batiste stands for and we look forward to collaborating with them, as they share how they Batiste with their fans and followers."

As the leading dry shampoo brand in the world, the Batiste™ portfolio of hair products provides an instant refresh so that your style lasts longer between washes. The brand's dry shampoo is aluminum free and carries a superior rice starch formulation that revitalizes hair as it removes excess oils and boosts volume, leaving hair looking, feeling and smelling fresh and clean.

For more information about Batiste™ Instant Hair Refresh products, please visit batistehair.com.

About Batiste™

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, Batiste™ has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo, Batiste™ provides hair with an instant refresh that leaves it feeling clean and smelling fresh, helping to extend your look between washes. The complete line of Batiste™ products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences. Batiste™ products are vegan and sulfate free. For more information visit www.batistehair.com, or follow us on Instagram: @batiste_us.

Batiste™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

