Batlin Recovery Center Launches Medically Monitored Detox Services

MARSHALL, Mo., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batlin Recovery Center is proud to announce the launch of its ASAM 3.7 Medically Monitored Intensive Inpatient Withdrawal Management program, with services beginning Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Batlin Recovery Center, Marshall MO

The addition of withdrawal management services expands the center's ability to provide a full continuum of care for individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders. Patients who require medical monitoring during the withdrawal process can now begin treatment at Batlin Recovery Center and transition seamlessly into residential programming when clinically appropriate.

"Our goal has always been to remove barriers to treatment and provide high-quality care from the very beginning of the recovery journey," said Brad Bentley, Executive Director. "Adding medically monitored withdrawal management allows us to serve more individuals safely while keeping them engaged in treatment through the next phase of recovery."

The program is designed for individuals who require 24-hour medical oversight during withdrawal from alcohol or other substances. Care is delivered by an experienced multidisciplinary team focused on safety, comfort, and individualized treatment planning.

Batlin Recovery Center remains committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care that helps individuals build a strong foundation for long-term recovery.

Healthcare providers, hospitals, interventionists, therapists, employee assistance programs, and families seeking treatment options are encouraged to contact Batlin Recovery Center by 6609710487 to learn more about referral and admission opportunities.

Media Contact:

Laura Erganian

Director of Business Development

660-909-6992

[email protected]

SOURCE Batlin Recovery Center