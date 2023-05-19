Baton Rouge is Home to First Rally House Store in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House enjoys expanding to new markets so that even more fans can start enjoying the extraordinary shopping experience this national sports and merchandise retailer delivers. Now, the company is thrilled to debut its first store in the great state of Louisiana. Fans around Baton Rouge can count on Rally House Siegen Lane Marketplace for authentic sports apparel and unique local products from the industry's most respected brands.

Residents and fans surrounding Baton Rouge deserve a dependable source of team gear and hometown merch, which is where this new Rally House storefront can help. "Our team couldn't wait to open Rally House Siegen Lane Marketplace," explains District Manager Stefanie Blowers. "Not only are we pumped that it's the first Rally House store in Louisiana, but we also look forward to working with all the incredible fans in and around this city!"

Rally House Siegen Lane Marketplace is the place to go for fans looking to represent their favorite professional and collegiate teams. This location carries an array of products for teams such as the LSU Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, and even the Houston Astros. The various jerseys, hats, and collectibles in stock come from recognizable brands like Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and others.

Customers often count on Rally House for locally inspired merchandise to show support for their favorite locations. The company is excited to build out a new local assortment for Louisiana and Baton Rouge. Patrons will get to choose between stylish local clothing, unique gifts, and much more!

Thanks to an extensive inventory and dedicated staff, patrons will enjoy shopping at Rally House Siegen Lane Marketplace. Still, there's a complete selection of products that can ship to any state available online at www.rallyhouse.com.

Customers can stay connected with the latest store information and updates by visiting the Rally House Siegen Lane Marketplace Store Page or following on Facebook (@RallySiegenLane) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House 
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 15 states.

