BATTEN Girls, Japanese girls group, releases a video on the traditional art stage which used volumetric video technology

Due to COVID-19, people are restricted from traveling and are seeking new experiences. By employing Canon's volumetric technology, people can enjoy online Japanese pop culture experience from multiple point of views in the digital world.

People who watched the original OiSa video since October 2020 liked the essence of Japanese folklore, and it was well received worldwide. This time, BATTEN Records creates this world and performance using Canon's volumetric technology. BATTEN Records also creates English, Spanish, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) subtitles on YouTube for fans around the world to enjoy the full Japanese entertainment experience. For this video shooting, it was challenging to capture hair, clothing, and the delicate dance movements of the group, but the footage behind the scenes will also be released along with the video.

OiSa Volumetric Video ver.

https://youtu.be/Fw9PNMvzbSU

https://youtu.be/Fw9PNMvzbSU OiSa Volumetric Video ver. - making movie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QhYOaYlXnQ

BATTEN Girls 'OiSa' -Music Video-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3w2Lw--G0s

Volumetric video is a technology which entails the creation of a 3D space from captured images. The process does not involve the stitching of image data from multiple cameras; instead, an entire 3D space is rendered as data, thus enabling the generation of video from any position or angle within such space. By using more than 100 specialized 4K cameras and Canon's original technology, it creates high quality 3D data simultaneously with capturing.

BATTEN Girls Official Website https://but-show.com/

BATTEN Girls Official Facebook (English)

https://www.facebook.com/battengirlsen-101446061330624

SOURCE Batten Records