Batteries Plus & Toys for Tots Team Up to Power Gifts this Holiday Season

In an exclusive partnership with Duracell, Batteries Plus donated over 60,000 AA batteries to the national charity. The batteries will be used to power donated toys and games, giving life to thousands of gifts that will make their way into children's hands this month. This mission aligns perfectly with Batteries Plus' efforts to support the hundreds of communities in which its stores operate.

"From helping with relief efforts during tropical storms to providing essential power to first responders, our stores are deeply invested in the communities they serve," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Toys for Tots fits perfectly with our community-focused efforts. We hope this donation will help bring joy to children and communities that are underserved because everyone deserves to have a happy holiday."

The unique partnership is a welcomed addition to the Toys for Tots mission. While the donated gifts are the foundation of the company's efforts, many of these toys require batteries which typically are not included, making this generous contribution from Batteries Plus and Duracell even more special.

"We are very pleased to welcome Batteries Plus as a National Corporate Donor for the 2020 U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "The company's community-service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 73 years through our Toys for Tots Program."

Toys for Tots will not distribute incomplete toys, and the organization considers a toy without the required batteries to be just that. The benefit of Batteries Plus and Duracell's donation is twofold: it makes any incomplete toys whole and allows Toys for Tots to use available dollars to purchase more toys versus batteries.

"In these uncertain times, Duracell®, in partnership with Batteries Plus, is proud to come together this holiday season to support the Toys for Tots program and help Santa make sure all those toys and games will have the power needed to be up and running on Christmas morning," said Andrew Wales, Sr. Sales Manager – North America. "Our mutual commitment to our neighbors and communities across our nation allows us to share with others during this time of giving. We appreciate the opportunity to support our US Marines and their Toys for Tots drive and are excited to be able to share our holiday spirit and bring joy to children everywhere."

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

