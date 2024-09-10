Batteries Plus Ramps Up Access to Critical Inventory Ahead of Category Two Hurricane Francine

Nation's Leading Specialty Battery Retailer Arms Louisiana Owners with Supplies to Power Local Communities Before, During, and After Storm

HARTLAND, Wis., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Louisiana coast braces for extreme rainfall, flooding, storm surges and damaging winds that will accompany the landfall of Category Two hurricane Francine, Batteries Plus, the nation's leading specialty battery retailer, is stepping up to support its owners and residents in the storm's path.

As part of the company's commitment to ensuring local resilience in the face of natural disasters, Batteries Plus is providing a steady supply of batteries, generators, chargers, and lighting solutions to help residents stay powered before, during, and after the storm. By arming store owners with critical inventory, Batteries Plus aims to keep Louisiana communities safe and connected in the face of potential power outages and storm-related challenges.

"At Batteries Plus, our top priority is ensuring that our store owners are fully equipped to support their communities, especially during critical times like this," said Jon Sica, Chief Operating Officer of Batteries Plus. "By providing essential power supplies ahead of the storm, we're helping local businesses keep residents powered, safe, and connected before, during, and after the weather event. We're committed to making sure our owners can meet the needs of their communities when it matters most."

Known as its Hurricane Preparedness Program, Batteries Plus offers its owners access to pre-ordered products which have been cultivated purposefully to supply stores with merchandise that customers will need in times of power insecurity. Shipments go out to all local stores that could potentially see hurricane activity and provide additional inventory ahead of the rest of the season. Batteries Plus is providing supplies for pre-storm orders as well as post-event necessities to help local communities recover from any severe weather event. As America's emergency preparedness headquarters, Batteries Plus is committed to ensuring that safety isn't in short supply.

In addition to making sure its stores are adequately prepared to serve local communities, the brand launched its consumer-centric Emergency Preparedness campaign earlier this year. The initiative aims to educate consumers on ways to protect their homes and families in the event of an emergency. By urging consumers to Pledge, Prepare, and Power Up, Batteries Plus is helping Americans prioritize emergency preparedness while giving them a chance to win a 300W X2Power Portable Power Station.

With over 700 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers businesses an unparalleled selection of over 25,000 different types of batteries, 15,000 lighting products, and expert guidance to ensure all energy needs are exceeded. This includes powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more.

For more information about Batteries Plus' emergency preparation products and services, please visit: https://www.batteriesplus.com/emergency-prep.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is a leading specialty retailer that offers an unmatched selection of battery solutions for consumers and businesses, no matter their power needs. With over 700 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the retailer not only has unrivaled selection when it comes to meeting power needs, but its stores offer expertise to go along with any purchase. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit www.batteriesplus.com. For more information on Batteries Plus' services for all B2B power needs, visit www.batteriesplusbusiness.com. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

