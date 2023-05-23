Batteries Plus Energizes Education with Second-Annual "School of the Year" Contest

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer to Recognize Exemplary School with 12-Month Supply of Batteries

HARTLAND, Wis., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following another school year across the country, Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing specialty battery franchise, today announced the return of its "School of the Year" contest. Partnered with Duracell, Batteries Plus will highlight the power of education and award one grand prize-winning school with a year's supply of Duracell PROCELL Batteries.

In its second official year, Batteries Plus is seeking nominations for schools that are exemplary within their communities for powering their students inside the classroom and out. Students, faculty, parents, and more are welcome to nominate their deserving school by completing and submitting this form. Nominations will be accepted through June 9, with the winner being chosen and announced between June 12–16.

"Local schools are one of the most important threads in the fabric of our society as they power the minds of students," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Over 9,100 schools rely on Batteries Plus to power everything from the smallest calculators to entire school safety alarms and we're proud to once again partner with Duracell to recognize and energize the education in these schools next year."

The winning school will be awarded PROCELL Constant and PROCELL Intense batteries. These battery models are the two most common found in schools across the country and once the winners are chosen, a local Batteries Plus store and its commercial sales representative will ensure each battery is properly distributed and installed where each school needs them the most.

Last year's winner, the Academy Prep Center of St. Petersburg, FL, utilized the grand prize to power up their school safety devices, enhance classroom tools, and improve its drop-off and pick-up procedures.

"We enhanced the safety of our scholars by using the batteries for hand sanitizing stations around the building and outside of each classroom as well as in our megaphones before and after school," said Lee Lockhart, the Operations Manager for Academy Prep Center. "We also use them for our robotics classes and all our remotes, projectors, and more to keep the scholars engaged in learning."

To find out more about the 2023 School of the Year contest and to view the terms and conditions, please head to www.batteriesplus.com/sweepstakes/schooloftheyear-2023-rules.

With over 700 stores nationwide, Batteries Plus offers consumers unmatched products and services to fulfill all their battery needs, from powering cars, boats, RVs and motorcycles, to cell phones, key fobs, laptop and tablets. For more information on Batteries Plus' products and services and to find the nearest Batteries Plus retail store near you, please visit https://www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 ext. 266 or [email protected]

SOURCE Batteries Plus