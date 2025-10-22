Batteries Plus Expands in Rhode Island, Massachusetts with 3-Unit Franchise Deal

Experienced franchise family signs agreement to add three new Batteries Plus stores to their portfolio

This expansion will mark the battery and power solutions service center's entrance into Rhode Island

The franchisees are targeting Warwick, RI, Foxborough and Taunton, MA for their new stores

WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, announced today a three-unit development deal to expand its footprint across the Northeast, including the brand's debut in the state of Rhode Island. The deal comes from franchising family Joe, Karen, and Josh Britland, who have owned and operated the Batteries Plus store in Seekonk, MA since late 2023.

"Batteries Plus is the only job where I truly enjoy coming to work. Every day is different, and I love helping people." Post this Joe, Karen, and Josh Britland - who have owned and operated the Batteries Plus store in Seekonk, MA since late 2023 - have signed a 3-unit franchise agreement to expand their Batteries Plus footprint in New England. They're looking to build their new locations in Warwick, RI, as well as Foxborough and Taunton, MA. This will mark the first Batteries Plus store in the state of Rhode Island. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, please visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

The Britlands are targeting Warwick, RI for their next location, with goals of opening the store within the next two years. Two additional stores are planned for Foxborough and Taunton,MA, strengthening the brand's presence across Southern New England.

Rising Regional Demand Powers Expansion

Fueling this growth is a surge in demand for convenient, one-stop power solutions for consumers and businesses alike, from batteries for vehicle fleets and powering industrial equipment, to smartphone repairs and key fob replacements. The New England market is increasingly turning to Batteries Plus for its unmatched combination of technical expertise, same-day services, and personalized customer care with national reach.

"This region has always been a strong performer for Batteries Plus with a customer base that values quality service, reliability, and expertise," said Victor Daher, Vice President of Global Franchise Development for Batteries Plus. "The Britland family perfectly represents what we look for in franchise partners: hands-on operators with a passion for their community and a commitment to building lasting customer relationships. We look forward to seeing them lead the brand's expansion into Rhode Island and beyond."

From Store Manager to Multi-Unit Franchise Owner

Although the Britland family officially became franchise owners two years ago, their connection to Batteries Plus dates back over a decade. In 2013, Josh Britland joined the Seekonk store as an associate, bringing with him an extensive background in automotive mechanics that translated seamlessly into his role with the store. He quickly rose to the position of manager, a title he held for nearly 10 years until the franchise owner approached Josh with an offer for him and his family to purchase the store.

"Being able to not only own a Batteries Plus store, but having this incredible opportunity to expand and do it all alongside my family is fulfilling a long-time dream of mine," said Josh Britland. "Batteries Plus is the only job where I truly enjoy coming to work. Every day is different, and I love helping people, especially with phone repairs. Our lives are on our phones, and when someone comes in with tears in their eyes because their phone isn't working and we're able to fix it, it's the best feeling."

A True Family Business

As the Britlands prepare to bring Batteries Plus to more communities across Southern New England, they're eager to continue building a business rooted in family values, customer care, and local connection. In fact, Josh's two brothers, Christopher and Matt, will join the family business as they embark on this next phase of growth.

Josh will continue to oversee day-to-day store and sales operations, while Joe and Karen manage strategies and financial planning behind the scenes. Christopher will join the commercial sales side of the team – a sector of the business that's quickly growing as more local organizations and municipalities turn to Batteries Plus for reliable power solutions. Matt, meanwhile, is already training in-store and fine-tuning his expertise in phone repair and customer service as he prepares to support his family's expanding operations.

With more than 800 locations open and in development in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus continues to accelerate its reach and strengthen its role as an essential service provider for both consumers and businesses. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, please visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus