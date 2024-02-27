Batteries Plus of Eatontown Powers Its Community in First Year Open

Local Business Owner Prompts Partnerships with Public Safety Organizations and More to Energize Eatontown

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eatontown and its surrounding communities saw a business surge throughout 2023. For countless businesses, departments of transportation, local government buildings and more, Batteries Plus, the nation's premier power partner for businesses, provided the local touch these New Jersey communities needed to stay powered throughout the year.

At the helm of these developed partnerships is local entrepreneur and owner of the Eatontown Batteries Plus, Norman Jemal. After opening his store in October of 2022, Jemal has partnered with dozens of businesses ranging from electric companies and local governments to school bus companies and auto dealerships to provide essential power needs throughout the community. As a byproduct of the partnerships with the departments of transportation and the surrounding municipalities, Jemal has provided batteries for over 500 public service vehicles not only in Eatontown, but also Long Branch, Ocean Township, Shrewsbury, and Wall Township as well.

"The community is everything when it comes to running a business and your reputation follows that. I want to be there for my community and help anyway I can," said Jemal. "I make my deliveries myself and the word of mouth of our reliability has spread like wildfire. Businesses can depend on us because our supply and service separate us, and I'm happy to power this community because it's home."

Batteries Plus named Jemal one of its Franchise Ambassadors following a massive number of sales in just his first year as a franchisee, stimulating everyday functions within the community from vehicle batteries to batteries for generators. He sees 2023 as just the baseline for his potential community building, and hopes to begin the new year with even more business and local government contracts to power the entirety of northern New Jersey.

"Norman has been more than exemplary this year in his ability to not only operate his local Batteries Plus location to success for Eatontown and its residents, but also for his ability to make connections with his entire community to help crucial day-to-day operations flawless with his supply of power necessities," said Josh Hoffman, a Sales Effectiveness Coach for Batteries Plus. "Norman has already made his affability and service a cornerstone in that community and I'm excited to see what he does in the years to come."

Batteries Plus Business develops partnerships like these with local governments and municipalities across the country, specializing in powering everything from vehicles to equipment to offices and more. Business account holders have access to volume pricing, local account representatives, broad product selections, and recycling services.

With over 800 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services. This includes powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. For more information on Batteries Plus Business's capabilities, visit www.batteriesplusbusiness.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

