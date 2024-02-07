Batteries Plus Sets Highest January Sales Record in Company's History

World's Leading Specialty Battery Franchise Smashes Several Company Records Only One Month into 2024

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading specialty battery franchise, met an extraordinary milestone last month after reporting it shattered its total sales record for the month of January with a nearly 5% jump in sales, breaking a previous best from January of 2022. The brand also reported that an additional eight company sales records were broken, including the all-time highest commercial sales month in the company's history.

Nearly 40% of the total sales in January came from commercial sales, helping break the all-time record for a single month. Last month also saw all-time commercial sales records set for the brand by franchise owners, national account sales, and Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO) sales, with margin rates up in every sector. The commercial sales record smashed a previous high from May of last year.

"Setting a milestone in January, of all months, is the best possible start you can have to a new year for any company," said Jon Sica, Chief Business Officer of Batteries Plus. "This record month is an outstanding display of a team effort, from our strategy and support systems, all the way down to our franchisees and associates being there for their customers. This is only the beginning and we can't wait to see what the rest of the year brings."

In just the first month of the year, the company saw its best sales month for the auto category, which was also the highest sales dollar month in a single category in its history. With winter being a key time period for auto battery care and maintenance, the brand showed its trusted expertise by setting records in the auto category this winter. Batteries Plus also saw a 9.1% increase in same store sales for January with an 18.3% increase in same store service sales, highlighting the company's strength in attracting repeat customers and establishing the brand's identity in each of the communities they're in.

"2024 is setting up to be another banner year for us based on this record-breaking January and the indistinguishable spirit of our franchisee system," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "Every record is a collaborative effort with our commercial coaches supporting our franchisees and putting them into positions to succeed. The roots we've established in our communities with everyday customers as well as our business partnerships are growing deeper. With more growth on the way, we're excited to see how the rest of the year plays out."

With January as a firm foothold to begin the year, the company is setting its sights on breaking even more records throughout the remainder of 2024 with plans to increase in franchise store openings, franchise owners, new business partnerships, and more. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

