Batteries Plus Sets Record Commercial Sales Month in April

World's Leading Specialty Battery Franchise Hits Fourth Consecutive Month of Record Sales

HARTLAND, Wis., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, proudly kicked off the month of May after having surpassed the brand's all-time commercial sales record for April by 1.37%. The benchmark comes just three months after the franchise announced a record-breaking sales month in January of this year, setting high expectations for their team to achieve further milestones in the months ahead.

Across their franchise system, Batteries Plus saw $20 million in commercial sales for April, surpassing the previous single-month record by nearly $300,000. With the addition of 7 new national accounts, April also brought Batteries Plus a new record-high for their total number of existing national accounts, which played a key role in fueling their sales achievement.

"Batteries Plus is enjoying an enviable streak right now, hitting four consecutive record-setting sales months," said Jon Sica, Chief Operating Officer of Batteries Plus. "And with our base of over 700 operating franchise locations growing at record pace, our team is confident that we'll be sharing some similar news as we get deeper into the year."

With over 800 store locations in development and operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services, from powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phone repair, key fob programming, laptops and more. A diverse docket of value that's proving to attract increased intrigue and dollars from individual consumers and businesses nationwide.

"More than anything, this record-high sales month is a testament to the effort our franchisees have put forward in their communities to reframe the brand as the leading B2B supplier of specialty batteries," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "

Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

