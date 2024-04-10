Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Helps Consumers Power On Spring Toys Left Idle During Winter Off-Season

HARTLAND, Wis., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the spring season upon us, consumers are filled with the excitement of reviving their toys that have been packed away all winter – boats, motorcycles, golf carts, RVs, lawn mowers, and more – for the upcoming months of sunny days and warm weather. However, due to the neglect of these vehicles during the off-season, consumers may find dead batteries on the first day of use in months. In an effort to combat this disappointment, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest specialty battery brand, stands ready to assist consumers not only in testing and replacing their depleted batteries but also in providing valuable education, ensuring that their purchases seamlessly transition from spring to fall, withstand the rigors of winter storage, and continue to power their adventures in the seasons ahead.

Batteries Plus Sparks Spring Adventures with Seasonal ‘Power On’ Campaign Two people riding their own atv powered by Batteries Plus powersport battery, giving a high-five

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9256651-batteries-plus-sparks-spring-adventures-seasonal-power-on-campaign/

This spring, the experts at Batteries Plus are committed to energizing outdoor adventures by ensuring that customers have access to the power they need for all their devices and equipment. The brand's "Power On" Spring Campaign, is not just about providing consumers with batteries; it's about ensuring seamless functionality of life's essentials, from workdays to weekends in a world where being "off" is not an option.

"At Batteries Plus, our mission is to be the go-to destination for all battery and power needs," says Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer for Batteries Plus. "Our spring campaign perfectly embodies that mission by providing consumers with the knowledge and products needed that allow them to tackle life head-on, whether it be their daily commute, road trip, boat day, or group chat."

Proper battery care and maintenance for springtime toys is imperative for a long, enjoyable season, and Batteries Plus is dedicated to making sure it is done right. Whether it be for a one-day adventure or cross-country road trip, by visiting one of its more than 700 locations, in-store experts are available to provide free battery testing and offer advice to customers in order to help them identify the right battery for their boat, RV, ATV, golf cart, and more. In addition, associates can suggest other quality products that fit their needs to keep on hand throughout the spring season.

Batteries Plus not only offers consumers unmatched products and services for their spring battery needs, the retailer helps them keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. Batteries Plus also offers a range of products: automotive batteries, chargers, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.

For more information on Batteries Plus' products and services and to find the nearest Batteries Plus retail store near you, please visit www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

