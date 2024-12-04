Batteries Plus Wins Franchise Update Media STAR Award for 2024

Premier Battery Retailer Recognized for Best Franchise Development Website

HARTLAND, Wis., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, was recognized with the Franchise Development Website Award by the leading industry resource for franchise development, Franchise Update Media. The publication recently announced the winners of its annual STAR (Speaking To And Responding) Awards, which recognize excellence in lead generation, recruitment, and industry-wide best practices in franchising.

Batteries Plus earned this recognition by addressing investors' pain points and highlighting the benefits of being a Batteries Plus franchisee with their website updates. This allowed them to address what candidates are interested in and present the content in a way that piques their interest. As a result, not only has there been increased traffic to the site, but they are able to measure their conversion rate and quality of leads generated. Batteries Plus is also now able to see candidates that match backgrounds of the individuals they are targeting, as well as specific geographic areas.

"This recognition is a testament to our continued investments in our franchise development efforts. A website is often the first impression your brand makes on a potential franchisee, so we understood the importance of overhauling our franchise development site to make for a better experience," said Victor Daher, VP of Global Franchise Development for Batteries Plus. "By continuing to make these types of investments, we are able to attract the exact type of operator we want and be strategic with our growth."

The top franchises were honored for their excellence in the following categories and investment levels: Franchise Development Website and Online Lead Form Submission & Telephone Follow-Up - $101,000 to $250,000; $251,001 to $500,000; $500,000 to $1 Million; and over $1,000,000. There was also a top award for Most Responsive Brand.

The Franchise Innovation Awards for Franchise Development categories were: Most Innovative Lead Generation Program or Platform; Most Innovative On-Boarding Program; Most Innovative PR or Social Media Campaign; Innovation in Support of Franchisee Profitability & Validation

The annual awards are judged by mystery shoppers, who pose as ideal candidates, and contact franchises by telephone and through the company's website. The mystery shoppers contacted more than 90 brands, with each franchise evaluated according to a list of standard criteria for each category.

This recognition from Franchise Update adds to the list of accolades earned by Batteries Plus in 2024. Earlier this year, the brand was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, alongside placements on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners lists. Most recently, Batteries Plus was again named to Franchise Times' annual Top 400 ranking. The company also continues to see record-breaking performance, with over 700 units open nationwide, positioning itself for even more growth in the coming years.

For more information on Batteries Plus and its franchise opportunities, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT FRANCHISE UPDATE MEDIA:

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 35 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, 11 newsletters, three annual conferences, independent research, and books, 100% focused on franchising. Serving franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit Franchising.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Cole Koretos, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.331.1190

SOURCE Batteries Plus