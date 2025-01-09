Batteries Plus's Strategic Partnerships Drive Nearly 130% Sales Increase

Transformative Collaborations Fuels Record-Breaking Sales Growth for Batteries Plus Franchisee

Partnerships Elevate Customer Experience, Expand Service Offerings

New Jersey Franchisee's Store Emerges as Top Repair Destination in Network

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading specialty battery franchise, has achieved remarkable success through strategic partnerships with industry leaders in device protection and insurance. These collaborations have led to significant growth for franchisees over the last two years, as exemplified by Angel Cartagena's store in Springfield, NJ.

Enhanced Customer Experience

By combining Batteries Plus's extensive retail network and repair expertise with advanced mobile device protection programs from industry partners, Batteries Plus stores are equipped to handle subscribers' phone protection needs, covering lost or damaged devices. This comprehensive approach has paved the way for improved customer satisfaction, ultimately increasing revenue for franchisees and strengthening brand loyalty overall.

"We're not just fixing phones; we're creating opportunities for customers to discover additional products and services they didn't know they needed, from car batteries to key fobs," Cartagena said. "This has contributed to increased ticket counts and higher margins across our business."

Growth and Expansion

After serving with the U.S. Air Force for 37 years, Cartagena began franchising with Batteries Plus in 2008. In the 18 years since, his store has grown to become the top-performing location for repairs in the entire Batteries Plus network, with repair volumes nearly 50% higher than other stores.

Since implementing these strategic partnerships, Cartagena's Batteries Plus location has experienced unprecedented growth:

217.7% increase in device repair sales year-over-year

128.6% increase in total business sales year-over-year

147.8% increase in average ticket value year-over-year

10.6% increase in gross profit year-over-year

The success of these partnerships has led to significant expansion for Cartagena's store, necessitating the hiring of three additional team members to help manage the increased volume.

"These strategic partnerships have been transformative for our business," said Cartagena. "We've seen a dramatic increase in customer traffic and sales, particularly in our device repair services. These collaborations have not only boosted our bottom line but also enhanced our ability to serve our community with top-notch repair solutions. It's been great for business, allowing us to expand our team and offer more comprehensive services to our customers."

Batteries Plus has become a global leader in supplying the battery needs of its customers for cars, boats, phones, key fobs and more. With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, for the 30th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 53 spots over last year's rank and even becoming one of only 49 franchise brands to be inducted into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS: Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

