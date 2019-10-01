Battersby, Masterson, Smith and Tito elected to membership of McDonald Hopkins LLC

"Colin, Mark, Adam and Courtney are outstanding attorneys and we are pleased to announce they have been elected to join the firm's membership," said Shawn Riley, president of McDonald Hopkins. "All four possess the qualities our clients expect of us as a premier provider of legal and business services. Our people and culture are key drivers to our success, and we look forward to the quality they will continue to bring to our firm in the years ahead."

Battersby, who is based in McDonald Hopkins' Detroit office, is a member of the Litigation Department and part of the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. Masterson, who is a resident in the firm's Cleveland office, is a member of the Intellectual Property Department. Smith, also in Cleveland, is a member of the Litigation Department. Tito, who resides in the firm's West Palm Beach office, serves in the Business Department.

Colin Battersby is certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as a Certified Information Professional for the United States, which is considered the gold standard for information privacy professionals.

Battersby advises clients on best practices to prevent and respond to cybersecurity concerns, including leading data breach incident response efforts in combination with forensic technical vendors and company decision-makers, provides counsel on post-breach notice obligations in accordance with state data breach notice statutes or specific contractual obligations, drafts and coordinates the delivery of required notice throughout the United States and advises on post-breach remedial measures.

Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Battersby was the co-founder and co-leader of the Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Team at a Detroit-based international law firm. He represents large and small businesses across many industries in claims alleging breach of contract, tort, product liability, legal and accounting malpractice and securities violations.

Mark Masterson is a licensed patent attorney in the firm's Intellectual Property Department. He counsels market-leading companies on pioneering intellectual property issues domestically and internationally. Masterson has extensive experience in procuring patents and trademarks for clients as well as drafting and negotiating various agreements to monetize intellectual property rights. Innovative companies and individuals have worked with Masterson to develop and execute intellectual property strategies that are aligned with desired market outcomes. He works closely with clients to identify IP related goals and has a successful track record of achieving those goals.

Masterson has partnered with clients who are leaders in the automotive, medical device, and consumer product markets that have been wronged by competitors. He is experienced with working with these clients to identify practical legal strategies to resolve IP related disputes in a cost-effective manner that delivers results.

Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Masterson spent nearly four years at a Cleveland-based boutique intellectual property firm where he handled all aspects of patent and trademark preparation and prosecution for clients.

Adam Smith focuses his practice on complex civil litigation, including areas such as commercial and business litigation, public utility and energy law, data privacy and cybersecurity, real estate, and labor and employment.

Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Smith served as a Judicial Staff Attorney for the Honorable Dick Ambrose of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. While a student at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University, Smith was on the Board of Governors for the Moot Court Team and a research editor for the Journal of Law and Health. Before law school, Adam worked as an operations analyst in the supply chain management group at American Greetings.

Courtney Tito counsels and represents clients in the health law industry, including, federal and private payor audits and disputes, reimbursement, contract, corporate, enrollment revocations, payment suspensions, internal investigations, compliance and regulatory, and in responding to federal subpoenas and civil investigative demands. She advises clients in both federal and state matters.

Tito has counseled clients on regulatory licensing, compliance, reimbursement, corporate, CLIA standards, state and federal fraud and abuse rules and regulations and telehealth matters. Tito has also advised clients regarding direct to consumer issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Tito served as a staff attorney for the Public International Law and Policy Group from 2006 to 2007 in Baghdad, Iraq. She worked with legislators and the Federal Supreme Court advising senior ranking officials on drafting implementing legislation, amending current legislation and amending the Constitution.

