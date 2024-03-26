Battery Additive Market 2024-2030: Emerging Trends Include Next Generation Dioxolone Additives for High Energy Lithium-ion Batteries and Performance Carbon Additives for High Performance Batteries

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Additive Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the battery additive market looks promising with opportunities in lead-acid, li-ion, and other battery applications. The global battery additive market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicle and energy storage applications; and increasing usage of additives to increase storage stability, safety, and improve the performance of batteries.

Emerging trends include next generation dioxolone additives for high energy lithium-ion batteries and performance carbon additives for high performance batteries.

Battery Additive Market Insight

Lead acid is forecast to remain the largest application segment during the forecast period due to growing usage of lead-acid batteries in the automotive and industrial sectors.

Conductive additives will remain the largest type segment due to the high usage of conductive additives for manufacturing of lead acid and lithium ion batteries for enhancement of conductivity.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for portable devices and electric vehicles. Government regulations towards fuel emission and tax benefits and subsidies to promote electric vehicles will drive the demand for the lithium ion battery market.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Battery additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by type, application, and material.

Regional Analysis: Battery additive market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, material, and regions for the battery additive market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the battery additive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Battery Additive Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global battery additive market by type, application, material, and region as follows:

Battery Additive Market by Type:

Conductive Additives

Porous Additives

Nucleating Additives

Battery Additive Market by Application:

Lead Acid

Li-ion

Others

Battery Additive Market by Material:

Carbon Black

Graphite

CNT

Others

Battery Additive Market by Region:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

The Rest of the World

Battery Additive Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies battery additive companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the battery additive companies profiled in this report include:

Cabot Corporation

3M

IMERYS

Orion Engineered Carbons

Hammond Group

SGL Carbon

Borregaard

HOPAX

PENOX

ALTANA

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global battery additive market by type (conductive additive, porous additive, and nucleating additive), application (lead acid, li-ion, and others), material (carbon black, graphite, CNT, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

