Battery Energy Storage System Market Worth 8.54 Billion USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "Battery Energy Storage System Market by Element (Battery, Hardware), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Advanced Lead Acid, Flow Batteries, Sodium Sulfur), Connection Type (On-Grid And Off-Grid), Ownership, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to grow from USD 1.98 Billion in 2018 to reach USD 8.54 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 33.9% between 2018 and 2023. Factors that are driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for grid-connected solutions, high demand for the lithium-ion technology in the renewable energy industry, and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries to hold largest size of the battery energy storage system market throughout the forecast period

The lithium-ion batteries have a long lifespan of 5-15 years, and up to 98% efficiency (i.e., only 2% of electrical charge is lost during use). The lithium-ion batteries have very high energy and power densities, which leads to lower weight with low standby losses, and high life expectancy. Lithium-ion batteries continue to hold a large size of the battery energy storage system market owing to its features such as high energy density, self-discharge capability, low maintenance requirement, less weight, and high life expectancy.

Utility-owned battery energy storage system held a major share of the market in 2017

The utility-owned ownership type held the major share of the battery energy storage system market in 2017. The ability of the utility-owned battery energy storage systems to manage large energy requirements during peak hours is supporting the adoption of these systems. According to the Energy Storage Association, US, the utility-based battery storage installed capacity grew by 221 MW in 2016. This shows the high dependence of the customers on the utility-owned battery storage systems for their energy requirements.

Utilities to hold largest size of the battery energy storage system market during the forecast period

Battery energy storage system is well suited for smoothing the variable output of renewables and controlling the rapid ramping up and down of solar as well as wind generation. The grid operators and regulators are aware of the importance of battery energy storage systems and their ability to cater through multiple services. The utility operators are using these systems in their resource planning processes, which reduces the system costs and increases storage capacity.

Battery energy storage system market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

APAC comprises China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC (RoAPAC). APAC is gradually becoming a hub for the battery energy storage system industry. The demand for battery energy storage systems from China, India, and Japan is gradually increasing. The electricity demand in China is on rise due to the rapid population growth in the country. To fulfill the increasing demand from this population, the state-owned State Grid Corporation of China, the world's largest utility, has deployed battery energy storage systems to provide ancillary services throughout its grid.

The major players operating in the battery energy storage system market are ABB (Switzerland), LG Chem (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands), General Electric (US), Hitachi (Japan), Siemens (Germany), and Tesla (US).

