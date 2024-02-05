Battery For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market to grow by USD 47.19 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by changing the energy mix from fossil fuels to sustainable and renewable energy resources- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Feb, 2024, 17:48 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery for energy storage systems (ESS) market is expected to grow by USD 47.19 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 37.62% during the forecast period. 

To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market 2024-2028

Battery For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

The battery for energy storage systems (ESS) market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified major players. The global off-grid battery for energy storage systems (ESS) market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Changing energy mix from fossil fuels to stainable and renewable energy resources. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Corvus Energy, dSPACE GmbH, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Exergonix Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NEC Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Philadelphia Scientific LLC, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., TDK Corp., Tesla Inc., The AES Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

dSPACE GmbH - The company offers batteries for energy storage such as HIL testing, SIL testing, and power HIL testing.

General Electric Co. - The company offers batteries for ESS for solar and wind systems, and thermal industries.

Battery For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market 2024-2028: Segmentation Analysis

Based on Connectivity

  • The on-grid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Batteries are used on the grid to store excess PV solar energy or hydropower at home and they can provide an essential source of power for On-grid battery storage. Furthermore, the launch of new on-grid batteries will also drive the growth of the battery for energy storage systems (ESS) market.
  • APAC is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The key countries contributing to the market in APAC were South Korea, Japan, and Australia.  Due to population growth and increasing living standards, demand for energy in the region is rising at an exponential rate. 
  • North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
     

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global battery for energy storage systems (ESS) market by value?
  • What will be the size of the global battery for energy storage systems (ESS) market in 2028?
  • How has the industry performed over last 5 years?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global battery for energy storage systems (ESS) market?
  • What main segments make up the global battery for energy storage systems (ESS) market?

Related Reports:

The battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 229.86 billion at a CAGR of 17.22% between 2022 and 2027. 

The flow battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 510.03 million at a CAGR of 22.16% between 2022 and 2027. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Connectivity 

Market Segmentation by Technology 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automotive Central Gateway Module Market to grow by USD 1.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing government support to promote EVs to boost the growth - Technavio

Automotive Central Gateway Module Market to grow by USD 1.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing government support to promote EVs to boost the growth - Technavio

The automotive central gateway module market is estimated to grow by USD 1.15 billion at a CAGR of 7.09% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio....
Bread Market to grow by USD 118.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, AB Mauri Ltd. and AGROFERT AS emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

Bread Market to grow by USD 118.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, AB Mauri Ltd. and AGROFERT AS emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

The bread market is to grow by USD 118.37 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period. The market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.