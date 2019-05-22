Battery Material Markets, 2018-2019 & 2023 Featuring Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Henan Yuguang, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Hitachi Chemical

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery material market is expected to reach an estimated $69.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of the battery material market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, and consumer electronics industries. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of electric vehicles, rising demand for portable electronics, and growing need for energy storage devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the battery materials industry, include development of solid state electrolyte and the emergence of sodium-ion batteries.



The report forecasts that cathode will to remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in lead acid and lithium ion battery considering increase in automotive industry.



Within this market, material used in battery for transportation is expected to remain the largest end use industry and witness highest growth over the forecast period. Customer inclination towards electric vehicles and growing preference of NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and NCA (Nickelk Cobalt Aluminium) based lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles are expected to drive the market of battery materials in the automotive industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Growing production of electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and the growing demand for backup power systems are expected to boost demand for the battery material market in this region.



Some of the battery materials companies profiled in this report include Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Henan Yuguang, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Hitachi Chemical and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Battery Material Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Battery Material Market by Component Type

3.3.1: Cathode

3.3.1.1: Lead Oxide

3.3.1.2: LCO

3.3.1.3: NMC

3.3.1.4: NCA

3.3.1.5: LMO

3.3.1.6: LFP

3.3.1.7: Others

3.3.2: Anode

3.3.2.1: Lead

3.3.2.2: Natural Graphite

3.3.2.3: Artificial Graphite

3.3.2.4: Others

3.3.3: Electrolyte

3.3.4: Separator

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Battery Material Market by Battery Type

3.4.1: Primary Batteries

3.4.2: Secondary Batteries

3.5: Global Battery Material Market by Chemistry Type

3.5.1: Lithium-ion

3.5.2: Lead-Acid

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Global Battery Material Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Consumer Electronics

3.6.1.1: Cellphone

3.6.1.2: Portable Computers

3.6.1.3: Others

3.6.2: Automotive

3.6.2.1: Electric Vehicles

3.6.2.2: ICE

3.6.3: Industrial

3.6.3.1: Energy Storage

3.6.3.2: Others

3.6.4: Other End Use Industries



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Battery Material Market by Region

4.2: North American Battery Material Market

4.2.1: Market by Chemistry Type: Lithium-ion, Lead-Acid, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Component Type: Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separators, and Others

4.2.3: United States Battery Material Market

4.2.4: Canadian Battery Material Market

4.2.5: Mexican Battery Material Market

4.3: European Battery Material Market

4.4: APAC Battery Material Market

4.5: ROW Battery Material Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Battery Material Market by Chemistry Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Battery Material Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Battery Material Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global Battery Material Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Battery Material Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Battery Material Market

6.3.4: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Umicore

7.2: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

7.3: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.4: Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.5: Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.6: Toray

7.7: Posco ESM

7.8: Toda Kogyo Corp

7.9: Showa Denko K.K.

7.10: W-SCOPE Corporation



