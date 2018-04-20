Battery Patent Watch Service 2018: Prevent Registration of IP Rights that May be Harmful to your Business

Battery Ip Activity Is Booming Along With The Market

Worldwide demand for energy storage devices is booming since 2000's, leading to a very dynamic battery market. The number of battery applications is diversifying and growing (portable consumer devices, electronic devices, electric vehicles, smart grids, etc.), and each of them requires specific performances (capacity, energy density, power density, self-discharge, stability, operating temperatures), morphologies/weight, safety, and cost constraints. Thus, battery has attracted significant research attention at all supply chain level (electrode, electrolyte, separator, cell, pack and system) over the last 10 years, resulting in intensive patenting activity, with a substantial increase during the past years.

More than 300,000 patent families related to batteries have been published worldwide since the early 1990s. In 2017, more than 30,400 new patent families were published, 30,900+ patents were granted, and 6,400+ patents expired. With the booming number of companies involved in battery IP and the proliferation of battery technologies, it is essential to track patents in order to anticipate changes, quickly detect business opportunities, and identify emerging research areas and cutting-edge technology developments.

The Battery Patent Watch service allows you to take advantage of a quarterly updated Excel file including the patents newly published, granted or expired during the past 3 months, plus the latest patent transfers and noteworthy news on patent litigation.

The patents are categorized by supply chain segments (electrode, electrolyte, separator, battery cell, battery pack/system) and battery technologies (Li-ion, Ni-MH, Redox flow, Lead, Li-Air, Li-S, Na-ion, Mg-ion, solid-state, thin film/flexible, lithium metal electrode, NMC cathode for Lithium battery, Silicon anode for Lithium battery).

This useful patent database allows for multi-criteria searches (patent numbers, priority dates, patent assignees, titles, abstracts, claims, legal status of patents, hyperlinks to original documents), and also includes several charts highlighting the main IP trends of the past 3 months for each technical segment (patent applicants, etc.).

Benefits Of The Patent Watch Service

Keep a watch on your competitors' IP activities and their future intentions.

With the help of the patent watch service, you will be aware of your competitors' current patenting activities, their IP dynamics, patent transfers including acquisitions and licenses, patent litigation, technology development and R&D strategies. You will also be able to rapidly detect new entrants in your business area .

Keep track of the latest technology developments and follow technology trends.

By keeping note of any recent patent filings, you can track the newest innovations in the battery field. You will get details on claimed inventions and you can follow technology developments. New technical solutions could inspire and improve your R&D activity.

Prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business.

You will obtain information on patent applications filed even before exclusive rights have been granted and you can react in time to prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business.

React in time to infringements and mitigate legal risks.

Monitoring both newly-issued patents and patent litigation allows you to regularly assess your freedom-to-operate, ensuring your products or processes are not covered by granted patents and thus they can be manufactured, sold or used safely without infringing valid IP rights owned by others.

Take advantage of free technologies and decrease R&D project risks.

By tracking both expired patents and abandoned patents, you will be able to identify inventions entering the public domain that you can use safely for your development.

