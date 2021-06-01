Battery Recycling Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Accurec Recycling GmbH and Battery Solutions LLC among others|Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The battery recycling market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Battery Recycling Market Participants:

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Accurec Recycling GmbH offers battery recycling for Nickel-Cadmium batteries, Nickel-Metal hybrid batteries, and Lithium batteries.

Battery Solutions LLC

Battery Solutions LLC offers lead battery recycling to recover metal and plastic.

Call2Recycle Inc.

Call2Recycle Inc. recycles rechargeable batteries, single-use batteries, damaged batteries, and cellphone batteries.

Battery Recycling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The battery recycling market is segmented as below:

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

and Battery chemistry

Lead-acid



Lithium



Others

Battery source

Automotive



Electronic Appliance



Others

The battery recycling market is driven by the widening lithium supply-demand gap. In addition, the rising stewardship collaboration for battery recycling is expected to trigger the battery recycling market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

