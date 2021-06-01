Battery Recycling Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Accurec Recycling GmbH and Battery Solutions LLC among others|Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Accurec Recycling GmbH, Battery Solutions LLC, and Call2Recycle Inc. will emerge as major battery recycling market participants during 2021-2025
Jun 01, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The battery recycling market is expected to grow by USD 6.28 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the battery recycling market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The battery recycling market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Battery Recycling Market Participants:
Accurec Recycling GmbH
Accurec Recycling GmbH offers battery recycling for Nickel-Cadmium batteries, Nickel-Metal hybrid batteries, and Lithium batteries.
Battery Solutions LLC
Battery Solutions LLC offers lead battery recycling to recover metal and plastic.
Call2Recycle Inc.
Call2Recycle Inc. recycles rechargeable batteries, single-use batteries, damaged batteries, and cellphone batteries.
https://www.technavio.com/report/battery-recycling-market-industry-analysis
Battery Recycling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The battery recycling market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
- Battery chemistry
- Lead-acid
- Lithium
- Others
- Battery source
- Automotive
- Electronic Appliance
- Others
The battery recycling market is driven by the widening lithium supply-demand gap. In addition, the rising stewardship collaboration for battery recycling is expected to trigger the battery recycling market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Related Report on Utilities Include:
Global Battery Separator Market- The battery separator market is segmented by application (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Battery Analyzers Market- The battery analyzers market is segmented by product (portable and stationary) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
