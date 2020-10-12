Battery Shortage Met by Solar + Storage Solution from LG Chem, SolarEdge

With the increased nationwide threat of fires and outages, demand has risen dramatically across the country and led to a limited supply of reliable battery and storage products. This is especially true in California where battery incentives are at an all-time high. For homeowners and installers that may not know where to turn, this news could not come at a better time: "We are very proud of our collaboration with SolarEdge which offers consumers peace of mind through the highly impressive Energy Hub, especially now that it is harder to find," said Linh Tran, Director of Sales, LG Chem's Residential ESS.

Outshine with Energy Hub and LG Chem: The power of Energy Hub and LG Chem is coming together to offer homeowners a long list of added benefits:

Stay turned on with advanced home backup, connect to a generator for days of power

Maximize savings with 90.8% efficiency through DC coupling

Go as big as you want with energy and power stacking: up to 60kWh

See and save with built-in consumption monitoring

Drive on Sunshine by connecting to our Smart EV Charger and charge on 100% stored solar

Be future ready with pre-configured EV charger connection ports

Installers to get schooled by LG Chem and SolarEdge with Enhanced Training

Get to know the battery's key features and design at LG Chem's online university, which offers a specialized web-based training session for installers. And sign up at SolarEdge's EDGE Academy today to learn more on how to sell and install Energy Hub quickly and efficiently through a slate of interactive modules.

"Solar needs have changed," adds Peter Mathews, General Manager North America. "More and more homeowners are asking about home backup, or the ability to charge an EV when the grid is down, for example. By coming together with the talent at LG Chem on our newest inverter – which also offers EV charging, remote monitoring, and add-on capabilities – Energy Hub customers can be ready for anything now, or when the time is right for them."

About LG Chem:

LG Chem is one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of 26 years of experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Chem's commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information about LG Chem's ESS Battery, please visit www.lgessbattery.com.

About SolarEdge:

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

