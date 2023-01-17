Battle Court Spring 2023 Season Draft Picks Season Kicks Off Feb. 3

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Jai-Alai League held its Battle Court Spring 2023 Season Draft on Monday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. from the Magic City Fronton in Miami. The Draft event unveiled the lineups for the five teams competing over the upcoming 12-week season. The selection order was determined by the reverse order of finish from the previous season with the defending champion picking last in every round and the team that finished in last place picking first in every round. The six-round draft event was broadcast live on ESPN3 and brought together the World Jai-Alai League's newly expanded roster of 30 jai-alai players and families, team owners, and World Jai-Alai League management. The Spring 2023 Season kicks off on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

"The Spring 2023 Season Draft was an exciting night where you could sense the anticipation in the room from our athletes as our team owners made their decisive selections," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at the World Jai-Alai League. "As the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States, the pool of talent grows ever competitive and the level of play is truly world-class. I can't wait to see these players face off on the court."

Battle Court Spring 2023 Season Draft picks:

Team Name Lifestyle Chargers Wall Warriors Dejada Devils Cesta Cyclones Rebote Renegades Round 1 Zulaika Iñaki Douglas Manu Goixerri Round 2 Iturbide Nicolas Jairo Manny Aratz Round 3 Benny Julen Urbieta Carballo Goenaga Round 4 Spinner Ikeda Kubala Correa Arta Round 5 Iriondo Bueno Jeden Bradley Ben Round 6 Williams Roque CRB Flores Joseph

Battle Court gamedays take place at the Magic City Fronton's glass-walled court at 450 N.W. 37 Ave. in Miami and are played three days a week. Gamedays can be viewed live broadcast only on Mondays and Tuesdays (5 p.m.) and are open to the public on Fridays (7 p.m.) through May 12. Battle Court games are viewable on ESPN3, Jai-Alai TV (www.jaialai.live), via the Jai-Alai app (downloadable on Apple and Google Playstore) and at www.watchjaialai.com.

Battle Court is proud to offer seasonal sports team ownership opportunities. This season's team owners include Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the 'Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.' who owns the Cesta Cyclones, K Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94.9FM who owns the Wall Warriors, Jammin' Johnny from El Zol 106.7FM who owns the Rebote Renegades, Miguel Zulueta who owns the Lifestyle Miami Chargers, and Michael and Nina Blechman who own the Dejada Devils.

The highly popular team jai-alai concept caught the attention of millions of viewers in its inaugural season and features five teams facing-off in weekly gamedays made up of a combined total of 5 Singles or Doubles head-to-head matches. Played like tennis, the player or doubles pair is required to win two out of three sets played to six points.

Battle Court Spring 2023 Friday GameDay Schedule:

Date Team 1 Team 2 Friday, Feb. 3 Chargers Renegades Friday, Feb. 10 Cyclones Warriors Friday, Feb. 17 Chargers Devils Friday, Feb. 24 Renegades Warriors Friday, March 3 Cyclones Devils Friday, March 10 Renegades Chargers Friday, March 17 Warriors Devils Friday, March 24 Renegades Cyclones Friday, March 31 Warriors Chargers Friday, April 7 Devils Cyclones Friday, April 14 Warriors Renegades Friday, April 21 Chargers Devils Friday, April 28 Cyclones Renegades Friday, May 5 Devils Warriors Monday, May 8 Playoff Friday, May 12 Championship

About World Jai-Alai League

The World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to revamping the once renowned sport of jai-alai across the globe by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans.

