Battle Court Spring 2023 Season Kicks Off Feb. 3

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticipation builds as the World Jai-Alai League, the premiere North American jai-alai league, kicks off its Battle Court Spring 2023 Season this Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. from the Magic City Fronton's glass-walled court in Miami. The Battle Court Spring 2023 season features an expanded roster of 30 pelotaris and the addition of a new Battle Court team -- the Dejada Devils. Battle Court gamedays can be viewed via live broadcast on ESPN3 on Mondays and Tuesdays (5 p.m.) and are open to the public on Fridays (7 p.m.) through May 12. Friday gamedays bring together sports enthusiasts, team owners, and charitable partners to experience the 21st century edition of the world's fastest ball sport.

Battle Court, a team jai-alai concept, showcases five teams – the Cesta Cyclones, Dejada Devils, Lifestyle Miami Chargers, Rebote Renegades, and the Wall Warriors – facing off over 13-weeks in fierce singles and doubles games and culminating with a championship on May 12. Currently the third season since its inception, Battle Court has seen the addition of top ranked talent to its roster including six new players just this season, seasonal team ownership opportunities, a community outreach program, content streaming partnerships, and additional partnership deals in the works.

"We are committed to professionalizing the sport in the U.S. market in all aspects from talent recruitment and development to sponsorship and licensing deals," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of the World Jai-Alai League.

"Each new season brings refreshed energy to the sport and the league. I can't wait to see our five Battle Court teams on the court showcasing the best this game has to offer to modern-day sports fans."

Played like tennis, the player or doubles pair in Battle Court is required to win two out of three sets played to six points. Battle Court games are viewable on ESPN3, Jai-Alai TV (www.jaialai.live), via the Jai-Alai app (downloadable on Apple and Google Playstore) and at www.watchjaialai.com.

Battle Court is proud to offer seasonal sports team ownership opportunities as an alternative to traditional team ownership options. This season's team owners include Cesta Cyclones team owner Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the 'Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,' Wall Warriors team owner K. Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94.9FM, Rebote Renegades team owner Jammin' Johnny from El Zol 106.7FM, the newly branded Lifestyle Miami Chargers team owner Miguel Zulueta, and the Dejada Devils team owned by Michael and Nina Blechman.

Committed to not only setting a positive example on the court but to giving back to local communities, each Battle Court team selects a community partner to benefit. This season's charitable organizations include the Better than Wonderful Foundation, Chapman Partnership, Clean Miami Beach, Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment with the winning team earning their charity $50,000 at the end the 13-weeks.

Battle Court Friday gamedays (7 p.m.) take place from the Magic City Fronton at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami where admission and self-parking are free. The interactive Friday night experience features a family-friendly atmosphere for fans and sports enthusiasts of all ages.

Battle Court Spring 2023 Friday GameDay Schedule:

Date Team 1 Team 2 Friday, Feb. 3 Chargers Renegades Friday, Feb. 10 Cyclones Warriors Friday, Feb. 17 Chargers Devils Friday, Feb. 24 Renegades Warriors Friday, March 3 Cyclones Devils Friday, March 10 Renegades Chargers Friday, March 17 Warriors Devils Friday, March 24 Renegades Cyclones Friday, March 31 Warriors Chargers Friday, April 7 Devils Cyclones Friday, April 14 Warriors Renegades Friday, April 21 Chargers Devils Friday, April 28 Cyclones Renegades Friday, May 5 Devils Warriors Monday, May 8 Playoff Friday, May 12 Championship

About World Jai-Alai League

The World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to revamping the once renowned sport of jai-alai across the globe by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans.

For more information, go to www.jaialaiworld.com.

