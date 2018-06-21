Battle the Beast as RiffTrax Brings 'Krull' to U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This August

Presented by Fathom Events and RiffTrax, "RiffTrax Live: Krull" will come to more than 600 select movie theaters nationwide live on Thursday, August 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. PT, with an encore presentation on Saturday, August 25 at 12:55 p.m. (local time), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

From the sky will come the Black Fortress. From the Fortress will come the Slayers to devour the planet of Krull. Then shall a girl of ancient name become queen... She shall choose a king... And, together they shall rule the planet. And, their son shall rule the galaxy!

"Mike, Kevin and Bill continue to bring the laughs and we'll continue bringing them back to the big screen!" Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "We're proud to announce their return this August with another sci-fi cult classic that is sure to have audiences entertained."



"I'm a card-carrying member of the American Glaive Appreciator Society, so I'm very excited to get to riff 'Krull.'" Michael J. Nelson said. "Who knew that Liam Neeons's particular set of skills also included 'wearing a filthy jerkin' and 'appearing unconvinced by the special effects.'"

"RiffTrax Live: Krull" is the 27th original title event broadcast to movie theaters since Fathom Events and RiffTrax began their partnership in 2009.

* "…equal parts throwing star, switchblade, phaser, and radiated fidget spinner." - SYFY Wire.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About RiffTrax

RiffTrax is an entertainment company featuring the stars of the Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award-winning show "Mystery Science Theater 3000." Comedians Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy (Tom Servo) and Bill Corbett (Crow T. Robot), bring their funny running MST3K-type commentary to movies of all kind. From riffs on the biggest Hollywood blockbusters to the worst B-movies, RiffTrax has a library of over 500 titles available at RiffTrax.com and on digital platforms everywhere. RiffTrax has also produced five prime time television specials for the National Geographic Channel. RiffTrax releases a newly riffed movie, short film or TV program each week, and performs the RiffTrax Live comedy series four times a year where a movie is riffed live and simulcast into over 700 theaters across North America. Our brand-new RiffTrax app on iOS and Android magically syncs our Riffs to the biggest blockbuster movies like Star Wars, Twilight and Harry Potter. RiffTrax was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To find out more about RiffTrax, visit www.rifftrax.com/aboutus.

