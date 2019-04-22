Bausch + Lomb Reports More Than 9.2 Million Units Of Contact Lens Materials Diverted From Waste Stream Through ONE By ONE Recycling Program

"Prior to the ONE by ONE Recycling Program, contact lens wearers did not have an option to ensure that their contact lenses, blister packs and top foils are properly recycled," said Amy Butler, vice president, Global Environment, Health, Safety + Sustainability, Bausch Health. "It's not the material these products are made with that had prohibited their ability to do so, but rather their small size. We are excited to celebrate Earth Day by continuing to give our patients and eye care professionals the opportunity to take part in our ONE by ONE program and ultimately help ensure these used materials do not end up in our environment."

According to The Association of Plastic Recyclers, the industry standard screen size, which identifies and removes unrecyclable plastics, filters out materials that measure less than three inches in diameter. Because standard recycling facilities are unable to process these small items, they either end up contaminating other recyclable material or are diverted to landfills.

"Contact lenses are one of the forgotten waste streams that are often overlooked due to their size and how commonplace they are in today's society," said Tom Szaky, CEO, TerraCycle. "It's through beneficial partnerships, like the one we enjoy with Bausch + Lomb, and ground-breaking initiatives, like the ONE by ONE Recycling Program, that drive awareness of the issue, elicit change in the consumer and lead to the preservation of our environment for future generations to come."

The Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE Recycling Program is available to contact lens wearers and optometrists in the United States. To participate in the program, contact lens wearers can bring their used contact lenses and packaging to any of the more than 3,500 participating eye care professionals' offices. Custom recycling bins and office materials are provided to registered accounts. Once the recycling bins are full, the optometry practice mails the used lens materials to TerraCycle for proper recycling using a free shipping label from www.bauschrecycles.com. Once the materials are received by TerraCycle, the materials are then recycled into post-consumer products.

"The ONE by ONE Recycling program has been an integral part of my practice since it became available," said Gina Wesley, O.D., from Complete Eye Care, Medina, MN. "We have recycling bins throughout the office and patients are pleased to hear about it during their appointments, especially those who wear daily disposable lenses, like Biotrue® ONEday contact lenses, and have expressed concern about the added waste they create. I applaud Bausch + Lomb for leading the way in providing this solution for my practice and patients and helping to minimize the waste these materials generate."

In addition to the United States, Bausch + Lomb also has similar contact lens recycling programs in The Netherlands and Australia. To learn more about the Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE Recycling program, visit www.BauschRecycles.com.



About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a division of Bausch Health Companies, is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

