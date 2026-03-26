Bausch Health Announces Ortho Dermatologics 2026 ASPIRE HIGHER Scholarship Program

Bausch Health is offering scholarships to six students impacted by dermatologic conditions, with applications open through June 2026

LAVAL, QC, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the 2026 ASPIRE HIGHER Scholarship Program, with applications open through June 10, 2026. The program will award six exceptional students, impacted by dermatologic conditions with scholarships of up to $10,000 each to support their pursuit of higher education.

"It is an honor to continue the ASPIRE HIGHER Scholarship Program and support students who have demonstrated resilience while managing dermatologic conditions," said Tom Stern, Vice President and General Manager, Ortho Dermatologics, Bausch Health. "These students inspire us with their determination, and we are proud to recognize their achievements and the healthcare providers who play an important role in their care."

Eligible students may apply by completing an online application, submitting an essay describing the impact of living with a diagnosed dermatologic condition and the role a healthcare provider has played in helping manage their condition, and providing two letters of reference.

Scholarships are available to students who are current or prospective attendees of a two- or four-year college or university, or an advanced vocational or technical school, for the 2026–2027 academic year and are available in the following categories:

Three Undergraduate Scholar Awards —for students pursuing undergraduate or vocational/technical degrees

—for students pursuing undergraduate or vocational/technical degrees Three Graduate Scholar Awards—for students pursuing graduate-level degrees

The application period for the 2026 ASPIRE HIGHER Scholarship Program will close on June 10, 2026, and scholarship recipients will be notified in July 2026.

To learn more about the scholarship program, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and stories from previous recipients, visit www.aspirehigherscholarships.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of conditions, including psoriasis, onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. More information can be found at https://www.ortho-dermatologics.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2026 Ortho Dermatologics or its affiliates

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Katie Savastano [email protected] [email protected] 877-281-6642 (toll-free) (908) 569-3692



BHC-ORGANIZATION



SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.