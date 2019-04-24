Bausch Health Companies Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAVAL, Quebec, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) today announced that the Company will participate in four investor conferences in May.

Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, and William Woodfield, vice president and treasurer, are scheduled to participate at the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on May 7, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. PDT (1:40 p.m. EDT).

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller, are scheduled to participate in investor meetings at the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Life Sciences Summit in New York, NY on May 8, 2019.

Mr. Papa, Mr. Eldessouky and Mr. Shannon are scheduled to participate at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on May 15, 2019 at 11:20 a.m. PDT (2:20 p.m. EDT).

Mr. Herendeen and Mr. Shannon are scheduled to participate at the RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Live webcasts and audio archives of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. web site at: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2019.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Investor/Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bauschhealth.com

