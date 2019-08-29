Bausch Health Companies Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAVAL, Quebec, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) today announced that the Company will participate in three investor conferences.

Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Sept. 10, 2019 at 10:35 a.m. ET.

Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, William Woodfield, vice president and treasurer, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Deutsche Bank Annual Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Sept. 24, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. MT (1:40 p.m. ET).

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Oct. 2, 2019 at 10:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. web site at: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2019.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Investor/Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

