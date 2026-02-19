Bausch Health's OraPharma Celebrates 25 Years of ARESTIN® (minocycline HCl) Microspheres

The only FDA‑approved locally applied antibiotic used with scaling and root planing (SRP) marks a quarter‑century of clinical use

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), and its dental products business, OraPharma, today announced the 25th anniversary milestone of ARESTIN® (minocycline HCl) Microspheres, 1 mg, a locally administered antibiotic used as an adjunct to scaling and root planing (SRP) for the reduction of pocket depth in adult patients with periodontitis. ARESTIN is supported by over two decades of clinical experience and remains the only Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved locally applied antibiotic for this use.

Dan Wu, Ph.D., Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Sciences & Technology, Bausch Health, and a member of the development team behind ARESTIN, reflected, "The 'why' behind developing ARESTIN began with recognizing that periodontal disease is a localized, chronic bacterial condition and that clinicians had no targeted way to help address it. There was a gap in treatment, and ARESTIN was developed to help fill that need by delivering antibiotic therapy directly into the periodontal pocket, using tiny microspheres that release the antibiotic gradually over time before naturally biodegrading."

Periodontal disease remains one of the most prevalent chronic oral health conditions globally, affecting more than one billion people1. As part of comprehensive periodontal disease management, many dental professionals have incorporated ARESTIN with scaling and root planing (SRP).

"Reaching Arestin's 25-year milestone as the only FDA-approved locally applied antibiotic reflects our commitment to periodontal care," said Tom Stern, Vice President and General Manager of the OraPharma business, Bausch Health's dentistry division. "As we recognize this legacy, we are equally focused on the future—one defined by innovation and deeper collaboration with the dental community. Building on Arestin's impactful history, we continue to support non-surgical periodontal treatment for appropriate patients."

OraPharma continues to advance its commitment to periodontal health, including recent commercial expansion into Canada and Puerto Rico aimed at improving access to treatment options in areas with unmet needs.

What is ARESTIN?

ARESTIN® (minocycline HCl) Microspheres, 1mg is used in combination with scaling and root planing (SRP) procedures to treat patients with adult periodontitis (gum disease). ARESTIN® may be used as part of an overall oral health program that includes good brushing and flossing habits and SRP.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

D o not use ARESTIN if you are allergic to minocycline or tetracyclines, ask your dentist if you are not sure. Do not use ARESTIN in children, pregnant or nursing women as the use of tetracycline class drugs, including ARESTIN, during tooth development may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth.

Serious allergic reactions have occurred with oral minocycline. Get emergency help right away if you experience any signs of an allergic reaction including shortness of breath, swelling of the face, throat and tongue, rash, hives, itching, fever, or enlarged lymph nodes.

Tetracyclines, including oral minocycline, have been associated with the development of autoimmune syndromes with symptoms such as joint pain, muscle pain, rash, swelling, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, and general body weakness.

Tell your dentist about all the medicines you take, and about any health problems you have, including if you've had oral candidiasis ("thrush").

The most frequently reported non-dental side effects were headache, infection, flu symptoms, and pain.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. OraPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to partnering with dental professionals to improve oral health. More information can be found at www.orapharma.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

REFERENCE:

(1) Hu M, Zhang R, Wang R, Wang Y, Guo J. Global, regional, and national burden of periodontal diseases from 1990 to 2021 and predictions to 2040: an analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Front Oral Health. 2025;6:1627746. doi:10.3389/froh.2025.1627746. [frontiersin.org]

ARESTIN is a trademark Bausch Health Companies Inc. or its affiliates.

© 2026 Bausch Health Companies Inc. or its affiliates.

