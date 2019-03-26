Bay Area BASIS Independent School Expanding in Fall, 2019

"This is great news for our students and families, and for the Fremont community," said BASIS Independent Fremont Head of School Dr. Ashley Leyba. "Over the past three years our TK-8 grade campus has experienced exponential growth; families and students love learning at the highest academic levels from highly effective teachers in an engaged and joyful learning environment. The creation of a new campus in Fremont was a direct response to our community's strong desire to have a full BASIS Curriculum program, from Transitional Kindergarten all the way through grade 12."

BASIS Independent Fremont is currently in its third year of operation as a TK-8 school. After opening in the fall of 2016 with Dr. Leyba as its founding Head of School, it became one of the top schools in the Bay Area, and a popular destination for primary and middle school students.

Interested families are invited to attend a middle school Open House on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The event is at the existing BASIS Independent Fremont campus, at 3300 Kearney Street in Fremont. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/2uvynEK.

BASIS Independent Fremont, and all BASIS Independent Schools, are a part of the acclaimed BASIS Curriculum Schools network – which is among the best in the world, serving students from Preschool through Grade 12. The high-achieving BASIS Curriculum was founded in 1998 and educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st-century global workforce of commerce and innovation. There are currently 37 BASIS Curriculum Schools in Arizona, California, China, the Czech Republic, Louisiana, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. -- including five BASIS Independent Schools in California's Bay Area, New York City, and Northern Virginia. For more information, please visit basisindependent.com.

