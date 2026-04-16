Bay Area Bike Champions Named for 2026

Bike Month begins May 1, Bike to Work/Wherever Day is May 14

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days (BTWD) announced the winners of the 2026 Bike Champion of the Year awards. Drawn from public nominations, these champions are recognized for inspiring bicycling in their communities across the nine Bay Area counties.

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days with sponsors logo (PRNewsfoto/Metropolitan Transportation Commission)

"Building a future where biking is safe and accessible for everyone in the Bay Area is a collective effort," said Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) Executive Director Andrew Fremier. "This year's Bike Champions show how people can step up, lead and create real and positive impact across the region."

The 2026 Bike Champion of the Year award winners are:

Alameda County : Hayward resident Alejandro Jasso, who helped transform his community by adding bike racks, running a regular repair tent at the farmers market, and launching monthly group rides called "Wayward in Hayward."

: Hayward resident who helped transform his community by adding bike racks, running a regular repair tent at the farmers market, and launching monthly group rides called "Wayward in Hayward." Contra Costa County : Richmond resident Maria "Downhill Diva" is an advocate and mentor dedicated to making East Bay cycling more inclusive, safe and joyful for all riders.

: Richmond resident is an advocate and mentor dedicated to making East Bay cycling more inclusive, safe and joyful for all riders. Marin County : Gwen Froh has led Marin County's Safe Routes to Schools program for more than two decades, advancing youth bike safety and helping communities build a culture where biking to school is normal, supported and safe.

: has led Marin County's Safe Routes to Schools program for more than two decades, advancing youth bike safety and helping communities build a culture where biking to school is normal, supported and safe. Napa County : At just 17, St. Helena resident Charles "Mickey" Wagner is becoming a community fixture, teaching others to ride and repairing bikes at his local school and farmers market. Mickey is deaf and wears cochlear implants, and rides with confidence and joy.

: At just 17, St. Helena resident is becoming a community fixture, teaching others to ride and repairing bikes at his local school and farmers market. Mickey is deaf and wears cochlear implants, and rides with confidence and joy. San Francisco County : Molly Hayden leads Bike Buses across San Francisco, serves as a Slow Street Steward on Page Street, and is co-President of the Lower Haight Merchant and Neighbor Association, where she advocates for active and public transportation.

: leads Bike Buses across San Francisco, serves as a Slow Street Steward on Page Street, and is co-President of the Lower Haight Merchant and Neighbor Association, where she advocates for active and public transportation. San Mateo County : Pacifica parent Cherie Chan secured grant funding for bike racks and paths, led school walk audits for safer routes, and organized community events including the Pacifica Bike Park Seaside Pedal Party.

: Pacifica parent secured grant funding for bike racks and paths, led school walk audits for safer routes, and organized community events including the Pacifica Bike Park Seaside Pedal Party. Santa Clara County : Kelly Boyett , Director of Programs at the Silicon Valley Bike Exchange, revived a bike repair program with the Palo Alto Veterans Association, creating a space where veterans teach fellow veterans bike maintenance as part of recreational therapy.

: , Director of Programs at the Silicon Valley Bike Exchange, revived a bike repair program with the Palo Alto Veterans Association, creating a space where veterans teach fellow veterans bike maintenance as part of recreational therapy. Solano County : Alexi Sinclair , Vallejo resident and founder of V-Town Bikes, organizes bi-weekly rides for all ages and skill levels and regularly volunteers his time and expertise across Solano County and the broader Bay Area.

: , Vallejo resident and founder of V-Town Bikes, organizes bi-weekly rides for all ages and skill levels and regularly volunteers his time and expertise across Solano County and the broader Bay Area. Solano County : Dixon 7th grader Braxton Winchester models safety on his daily bike commute to school daily, building a culture of active transportation within his community

: Dixon 7th grader models safety on his daily bike commute to school daily, building a culture of active transportation within his community Sonoma County: Larissa Connors, a math teacher at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, is recognized for her dedication to bike commuting, competitive mountain bike racing, and her contagious energy in getting more kids on bikes.

MTC will recognize all 2026 winners at its meeting on Wednesday, May 27, both in person and virtually. Each honoree will receive an engraved plaque, a signed MTC certificate, and prizes from Sports Basement and Mike's Bikes.

Full winner profiles and more information are available at BayAreaBikeToWork.com.

What's Next? Bay Area Bike Challenge Begins May 1

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days kicks off with the highly anticipated Bay Area Bike Challenge, a month-long event encouraging riders to log their trips for a chance to win prizes. This year's collective goal is 175,000 miles.

Participants can compete across 12 prize categories, including:

Most miles ridden

Most creative route

Random prize drawings are open to anyone who rides at least once during the month.

"Prizes at every level make sure the Bike Challenge is accessible for all kinds of riders, from experts to people who might be getting on a bike for the first time," said Marcella Aranda, BTWD Program Manager. "Cycling is for everyone, and Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days is a time to demonstrate that."

Register for the 2026 Bay Area Bike Challenge and then log your bike rides on Ride with GPS between May 1 and 31. Bay Area Bike to Work/Wherever Day is Thursday, May 14, with energizer stations open across the Bay Area giving out exclusive swag bags.

Visit BayAreaBikeToWork.com to:

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region's traveler information system), and Amazon . BTWD 2026 also receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and BART, as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Prizes for the Bike Champion of the Year winners were donated by MTC , Sports Basement and Mike's Bikes .

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission