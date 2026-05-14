The Bay Area Bikes Everywhere on Bike to Wherever Day

Tens of Thousands Take to the Streets in Unprecedented Celebration

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Area experienced an unprecedented surge of cycling enthusiasm on Thursday for Bike to Wherever Day, a flagship event of the regionwide Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days and the month-long Bay Area Bike Challenge. This year's turnout saw riders across all nine counties mobilize to log record miles, celebrate community solidarity, and champion cycling as the definitive active, healthy transit solution.

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days with sponsors logo (PRNewsfoto/Metropolitan Transportation Commission)

Nearly 20,000 riders fueled up at more than 340 Energizer Stations during the morning rush, grabbing free coffee, essential snacks, branded swag, and the coveted signature tote bag showcasing the year's unique Bike to Wherever Day artwork. These vital Energizer Stations, staffed by partners from major corporations and local agencies to grassroots neighborhood volunteers were vibrant hubs of activity across the Bay Area.

While most Energizer Stations operated during morning commute hours, many extend into the evening and throughout the weekend with events such as Bike Block Parties and Happy Hours. A full map of Energizer Stations is available at: https://bayareabiketowork.com/event-information/energizer-stations.

"The energy and enthusiasm of riders across the entire region is continuously astounding," said Marcella Aranda, public information officer at the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and project manager for Bike to Wherever Days. "This success is a testament to our passionate riders and dedicated community partners. This effort uplifts year-round cycling and mode shift efforts by giving people a chance to try biking and incorporate it into their daily lives."

Many elected officials and influential community leaders actively participated in events across the region, leading powerful bike rallies and ceremonial rides to City Halls in cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley.

Partial List of Elected Officials and Local Leaders Who Participated

Regional Agencies

East Bay Regional Parks District Director Luana España

Alameda County

Berkeley Mayor Adena Ishii

Berkeley Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani (D1)

Oakland Councilmember Zac Unger (D1)

Oakland Councilmember Charlene Wang (D2)

Oakland Councilmember Carroll Fife (D3)

Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo (D5)

Oakland Department of Transportation Director Josh Rowan

Contra Costa County

El Cerrito Councilmember Rebecca Saltzman

Richmond Councilmember Cesar Zepeda (D3)

Marin County

Marin County Supervisor Mary Sackett (D1)

Marin County Supervisor and MTC Vice-Chair Stephanie Moulton-Peters (D3)

Marin County Supervisor Eric Lucan (D5)

Napa County

City of Napa Fire Chief Zach Curren

City of Napa Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission Chair Dan Wilkowsky

Napa County Supervisor and MTC Commissioner Amber Manfree (D4)

Napa County Supervisor and MTC Commissioner Belia Ramos (D5)

San Francisco County

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie

San Francisco Supervisor and MTC Commissioner Myrna Melgar (D7)

San Francisco Supervisor Danny Sauter

SFMTA Board Director Janet Tarlov

San Francisco Youth Commissioner Ava Oram

San Mateo County

Redwood City Councilmember Isabella Chu (D3)

East Palo Alto Councilmember / EPA Board Member Mark Dinan

San Mateo Mayor Adam Loraine

President of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and MTC Commissioner Noelia Corzo (D2)

Santa Clara County

Cupertino Mayor Kitty Moore

Santa Clara County Supervisor and MTC Commissioner Margaret Abe-Koga (D5)

Gilroy Council Member Zach Hilton

Solano County

Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez

Dixon Mayor Steve Bird

Sonoma County

Cotati City Councilmember Ben Ford

Former Sebastopol Mayor Sarah Gurney

SMART General Manager Eddy Cumins

Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey (D3)

Windsor Mayor Rosa Reynoza

Participation Highlights

Thousands of individuals have signed the Pledge to Ride, making a public commitment to prioritize cycling throughout the month of May. The inspiring pledge affirms: "I will bike for my own health, clean air, and in support of safer and more vibrant streets. Whether I'm riding just one day or every day of the month – every trip makes a difference."

The Bay Area Bike Challenge has already seen nearly 900 riders register. Dedicated riders have logged an incredible milestone of over 70,000 miles across more than 7,000 trips, driving toward the ambitious regional goal of 175,000 miles.

MTC will award 12 prizes at the conclusion of the challenge:

Two $500 prizes for the most trips and most miles logged.

prizes for the most trips and most miles logged. Two $250 prizes for the most creative routes (by shape and points of interest).

prizes for the most creative routes (by shape and points of interest). Eight raffle prizes ranging from $100 to $200, giving every participant a chance to win.

The Bay Area Bike Challenge runs through May 31. Organizers expect the momentum to continue as riders pedal toward both personal and regional goals. For more information and to sign up, visit: bayareabiketowork.com/event-information/bike-challenge.

About the Event

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region's traveler information system), and Amazon, with support from the Bay Area Air District and ART, along with numerous local sponsors. Prizes for the Bike Champion of the Year winners were donated by MTC, Sports Basement, and Mike's Bikes. Local event coordination is led by:

Bike East Bay

511 Contra Costa

Marin County Bicycle Coalition

Napa County Bicycle Coalition

San Francisco Bicycle Coalition

Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition

Solano Mobility

Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission