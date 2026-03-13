SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) will host the 37th Annual Authors Luncheon on Sunday, March 29th, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero San Francisco with nationally recognized authors and two Oprah Book Club picks.

Bay Area's Premier Literary Event Returns: NKF Authors Luncheon Set for March 29th in San Francisco

This year's event will highlight an exceptional line-up of four acclaimed authors including Tayari Jones, author of Kin, the most recent Oprah Book Club pick, who is known for her powerful storytelling, relationships, identity, and social dynamics. Andrew McCarthy, author of Who Needs Friends?, offers a candid and reflective look at fame, identity, and connections. Megha Majumdar, author of A Guardian and a Thief, is recognized for narratives that explore power, ambition, and societal change. And, Bay Area local, Maya Shankar, author of The Other Side of Change: Who We Become When Life Makes Other Plans, blends science and storytelling to show how life's unexpected moments shape us.

Blending literature, community, and purpose, the NKF Authors Luncheon is a signature event that brings together acclaimed writers and passionate supporters to advance kidney health. Proceeds fuel prevention efforts, strengthen early diagnosis, educate professionals, and provide vital support to patients and families. Guests will enjoy an engaging afternoon filled with Authors' insights into their creative works and opportunities for engagement, a delicious lunch and pre-and-post book signing.

"The Authors Luncheon celebrates the power of storytelling while bringing together a community committed to improving the lives of those affected by kidney disease," said NKF National Board Chair, Anne Davidson Barr. "It's a meaningful afternoon where literature, connection, and purpose come together."

The event will also recognize Neil R. Powe, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief of Medicine at the Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and the Constance B. Wofsy Distinguished Professor at the University of California San Francisco and Co-Chair NKF/ASN Task Force on Reassessing the Inclusion of Race in Diagnosing Kidney Diseases. His work in kidney disease research and health equality continues to advance care and improve outcomes nationwide.

For more information on tickets, click the link.

More About the Event: The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero in San Francisco on Sunday, March 29, at 12 PM (In-person check-in and book signing begins at 11 AM).

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit kidney.org/authors.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, Native American, or other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Blacks or African Americans are almost four times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org

Media Contact: Kristen Green, [email protected], 415-567-2999

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation