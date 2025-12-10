Bay Legal PC Achieves 2,900% Growth: Pioneering AI-Enabled Operations and Global Staffing Solutions Across California

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Legal, PC, a California law firm serving individuals, families, and businesses statewide, today released its two-year operational summary for 2024 and 2025, detailing remarkable expansion and innovation that has fundamentally reshaped its service model. The firm's growth, powered by a pioneering AI-enabled legal operations framework, underscores its commitment to modern efficiency, consistent output, and client accessibility.

Coworkers gathering to foster excellence — the same collaborative, people-first spirit that has fueled Bay Legal’s 2,900 % growth.

With existing offices in Palo Alto and Los Angeles, and a Sacramento office scheduled to open in mid-2026, Bay Legal continues to garner strong praise from clients, maintaining a 4.8-star rating across more than 300 verified reviews**.

Significant Scaling and Workforce Development

The past 24 months saw Bay Legal undergo significant growth, expanding its team from just two members at the start of 2024 to over 60 by the end of 2025 — marking a 2,900% increase. This strategic growth is part of a long-term plan to scale to approximately 300 staff by 2030, supporting a reliable capacity for increased client demand.

Key staffing accomplishments include:

A global workforce boom with over 60 elite professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, case managers, intake experts, marketers, finance pros, and operations leaders — strategically located across California, the U.S., Latin America, and the Philippines, crediting much of this to the partnership with XPRTS (xprts.com).

with over 60 elite professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, case managers, intake experts, marketers, finance pros, and operations leaders — strategically located across California, the U.S., Latin America, and the Philippines, crediting much of this to the partnership with XPRTS (xprts.com). Built a fully established legal marketing team and robust intake operation through partnership with XPRTS, boosting intake conversion by 35% with optimized systems for seamless client onboarding and targeted digital outreach — delivering significant cost reduction.

and through partnership with XPRTS, boosting intake conversion by with optimized systems for seamless client onboarding and targeted digital outreach — delivering significant cost reduction. Welcomed a seasoned senior operations manager and multiple senior attorneys in 2025; actively recruiting visionary legal talent to join the momentum.

and in 2025; actively recruiting visionary legal talent to join the momentum. The firm's remote-first model amplifies flexibility for teams and convenience for clients, enabling round-the-clock expert access.

Bay Legal's emphasis on people is a core component of this scale.

"The leadership listens and genuinely cares," said Albonn Cagalawan, HR Manager.

The firm fosters an environment of mutual success.

"At Bay Legal, people love to champion one another. There's a culture that wants the best for me, and I get to be a part of a culture that wants the best for others," added Keegan Elliott, Marketing Manager.

The AI Backbone: Modernizing Legal Workflows

Central to this expansion is the firm's major transition toward an AI-enabled legal operations framework that supports routine and operational tasks. Bay Legal has successfully deployed sophisticated internal systems that automate or semi-automate a wide range of repeatable processes — from intake and marketing to case administration.

"AI and systems automations now handle a substantial share of the firm's routine workflows, helping improve efficiency and freeing attorneys to focus on higher-level legal analysis," said Jayson Elliott, CEO & Managing Attorney. "Our operational strategy is built around structured processes, consistent output, and accessibility for clients. The last two years have been about building the infrastructure necessary to support that model."

These systems support, but do not replace, the professional judgment of Bay Legal's attorneys.

The benefits of this tech-forward approach are clear to the legal team.

"Bay Legal is committed to using technology to help deliver quality legal services to a large number of clients in an efficient manner," noted Evan Livingstone, Lead Litigation Attorney.

Expanded Practice Areas and Client Services

Bay Legal's operational improvements have directly supported a significant build-out of its practice areas. Over the last two years, the firm has substantially reinforced its teams in:

Estate Planning and Probate & Trust Administration

Business, Real Estate & Construction Law (Litigation and Transactional)

Business Formation & Governance

General Civil Disputes and Streamlined Uncontested Divorce Services

Looking ahead, the firm is preparing for the launch of its integrated tax practice, BayTax.com, expected to begin serving clients in early 2026. This new division will further expand Bay Legal's ability to deliver unified legal and tax advisory services, building on the capabilities added by multiple senior attorneys and operations leaders hired in 2025.

A New Standard for Client Communication

In a major development for client service, Bay Legal is launching an advanced AI-driven after-hours phone system this December 2025 — setting a revolutionary benchmark in the legal field for accessible, efficient support. This innovative solution replaces traditional phone trees and voicemail queues with an efficient, client-friendly system designed for support outside standard hours.

"Rather than getting sent around in a traditional phone tree or left waiting on hold, our new after-hours AI system offers an efficient, client-friendly way to get the help you need," Elliott explained. "It uses natural-language call classification for intelligent triage, and can automate appointment scheduling or provide immediate access to common case information. It supports consistent availability across time zones and streamlines urgent matters, supplementing our human support teams."

"Our experience shows that automation helps increase accuracy, reduces redundancy, and improves both client and employee experience. We're committed to sharing that knowledge with others interested in modernizing their workflows," Elliott concluded.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Reading this release or contacting Bay Legal, PC does not create an attorney–client relationship. Any testimonials or endorsements do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of your legal matter.

**These reviews reflect the experiences of particular clients and do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of any other legal matter.

About Bay Legal, PC

Bay Legal, PC (baylegal.com) is a California law firm delivering integrated, full-spectrum legal services in estate planning, probate and trust administration, tax, real estate, construction, business formation and governance, and dispute resolution across California. Committed to using technology-driven solutions, the firm helps support entrepreneurs, investors, and families in the Bay Area and statewide. With offices in Palo Alto and Los Angeles (Sacramento planned for early 2026), Bay Legal fuses expertise with AI innovation to safeguard assets, families, and futures.

About XPRTS Inc.

Born from Bay Legal's scaling needs, XPRTS (xprts.com) has grown into an independent company providing staffing, technology, and process solutions, equipping law firms and professional services with excellence and efficiency. Through integrated staffing, technology, and process mastery — specializing in intake, legal support, and digital marketing — XPRTS deploys dedicated global teams with rigorous training to elevate service delivery worldwide.

