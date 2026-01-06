Bay Legal, PC Launches Immigration Practice to Provide Integrated Legal Solutions for Families, Professionals, and Investors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Legal, PC today announced the official launch of its Immigration Practice, a strategic expansion designed to meet the growing demand for structured, petition-based U.S. immigration services. This new practice group integrates seamlessly with the firm's existing expertise in business, real estate, estate planning, and related matters, offering a holistic approach to legal representation.

Bay Legal, PC: Bridging Communities and Legal Pathways – Empowering Diverse Families, Professionals, and Investors Through Integrated Immigration Services.

"Our immigration practice grew organically from the needs of our existing clients," said Jayson Elliott, Managing Attorney of Bay Legal, PC. "As clients expanded their businesses, invested in real estate, and engaged in long-term personal and financial planning, immigration questions increasingly became part of those conversations. Integrating immigration services into our practice allows us to support clients more consistently where immigration intersects with business, real estate, and estate planning considerations."

A Focused, Strategy-Driven Approach

Bay Legal's immigration services are intentionally focused on document-driven matters with defined eligibility criteria. By specializing in petition-based cases, the firm ensures thorough preparation, rigorous attorney oversight, and a transparent fee structure.

The firm's practice areas include:

Marriage-Based Immigration: Adjustment of status and consular processing for spouses of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as related employment authorization and travel filings.

Education-Based Immigration: Limited representation for student visa and status matters, including F-1 visas.

Employment-Based Nonimmigrant Visas: Representation for employers and professionals seeking H-1B specialty occupation visas, O-1 extraordinary ability visas, L-1 intra-company transfer visas, TN visas for eligible Canadian and Mexican professionals, and related employment authorization documents (EADs).

Employment-Based Permanent Residency (Green Cards): Selective representation in EB-1 extraordinary ability, EB-2 employer-sponsored, and EB-3 professional and skilled worker immigrant petitions.

: Selective representation in EB-1 extraordinary ability, EB-2 employer-sponsored, and EB-3 professional and skilled worker immigrant petitions. Investment-Based Immigration: Representation for qualified investors pursuing E-2 treaty investor visas and select EB-5 immigrant investor petitions.

All immigration matters are evaluated through a structured intake process to confirm scope, eligibility, and next steps before representation is offered.

The Power of Integrated Legal Services

In an era where personal and professional lives are increasingly global, Bay Legal offers a unique advantage: continuity. For immigration clients, working with a firm that also provides legal services in real estate transactions, estate planning and probate, business formation and compliance, and related matters can offer greater coordination. While each legal matter is evaluated independently, an integrated firm structure can help reduce duplication, improve communication, and support long-term legal planning as clients' personal and business circumstances evolve.

Bay Legal's approach is designed to serve clients who value clarity, preparation, and long-term legal strategy rather than emergency or litigation-driven representation.

Commitment to Transparency

Bay Legal maintains a high standard of quality by focusing strictly on administrative filings. The firm does not handle immigration court proceedings, deportation or removal defense, asylum or refugee matters, humanitarian-based relief (including VAWA, U visas, or T visas), detained or emergency cases, or immigration-related litigation. Matters outside the firm's defined scope are identified early in the intake process.

Emphasizing clarity from the outset, Bay Legal offers prospective clients a preliminary case evaluation to assess whether their immigration needs align with the firm's expertise. For in-depth legal analysis or attorney review, paid consultations are available. Immigration services feature transparent, upfront or phased fee structures—excluding government filing fees—with full details on scope and pricing shared prior to any engagement, ensuring no surprises.

"Our objective is to bring structure and transparency to an area of law that is often confusing for clients," Elliott added. "That begins with being clear about what we handle, how we work, and how immigration fits into a broader legal strategy when appropriate."

About Bay Legal, PC

Bay Legal, PC ( www.baylegal.com ) is a California-based law firm providing legal services in estate planning, probate, real estate and construction disputes, family law/divorce, business compliance, contract drafting and review, blockchain legal services, mediation, employer legal matters, financial transitions, and now structured immigration matters. The firm combines cutting-edge efficiency and modern systems to support long-term client relationships and operational efficiency. With top-rated attorneys, Bay Legal, PC is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-caliber representation built on integrity, expertise, and results.

For more information about Bay Legal's Immigration Practice or to request an eligibility screening, visit www.baylegal.com/practice-areas/immigration .

