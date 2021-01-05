Bay Materials Obtains Patents to Protect Innovative Clear-Aligner Material Zendura™ FLX

U.S. Patent office issues Bay Materials second patent for its Dual Shell Dental Appliance and Material Constructions family Tweet this

Bay Materials, a Straumann Group Company, supplies advanced thermoplastic materials to the dental and orthodontic industry globally. In addition to being a global leader in tooth replacement solutions, the Straumann Group is a global provider of clear aligner solutions and materials for a multibillion-dollar industry, which continues to grow rapidly worldwide.

With its long expertise, valuable intellectual property and attractive pipeline, Bay Materials is the Group's Center of Excellence for the development, manufacturing and marketing of orthodontic and dental thermoplastics.

About Bay Materials & Straumann Group

Bay Materials, founded in 2000, is a Silicon Valley-based polymer materials company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing advanced thermoplastic materials for the orthodontic and dental industries. Its Zendura brand of material is widely regarded as a best-in-class clear thermoformable material for fabricating orthodontic clear aligners and post-treatment retainers. For further information, please check www.zenduradental.com and www.baymaterials.com.

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs approximately 7200 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

