Bay Street Hoops Opens the Market

Toronto Stock Exchange

25 Mar, 2024, 10:18 ET

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives of Bay Street Hoops (BSH) joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF and TMX Market Centre, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the organization's 30th anniversary.

Bay Street Hoops (BSH) Opens the Market Monday, March 25, 2024
Twenty-twenty four marks the 30th anniversary of the Bay Street Hoops charity basketball tournament. Since its inception, the BSH has raised over $3 million dollars for local charities that support children through sport. Each year, over 1000 players, spectators, sponsors, volunteers, and beneficiaries attend. This year's proceeds will benefit the Drive for Dreams Foundation and KidSport Toronto.

