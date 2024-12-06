Bay View Packing Company and Badger Ham Join Forces to Launch a Bold New Culinary Innovation: Pickled Cubed Ham

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two iconic Wisconsin brands, Bay View Brand and Badger Ham, are proud to announce their partnership to introduce an exciting product to the pickled food market: Pickled Cubed Ham. This collaboration marries Bay View Brand's century-long tradition of pickling excellence with Badger Ham's renowned high-quality meats to create a one-of-a-kind, savory snack.

The cubed and pickled ham is crafted using Badger Ham's premium cuts of pork, expertly cured and cubed, then pickled in Bay View's signature brine. The result is a tangy, tender bite of ham perfect for charcuterie boards, quick protein snacks, or adding a unique twist to salads and recipes. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Badger Ham to bring something completely new to our customers," said Drew Liebner, President and Fourth Generation of Bay View Packing Company. "This product celebrates our shared Wisconsin heritage and love for bold, quality flavors, while also giving consumers something convenient, versatile, and utterly delicious."

The partnership marks a milestone in Wisconsin's proud tradition of producing iconic foods and highlights the potential for innovation in pickled products. The cubed and pickled ham will debut January 1, 2025, and will be available in select stores and online.

"Badger Ham has always been about delivering the best in quality and taste, and this partnership with Bay View is a natural fit," said Quinn Schwellinger, Vice-President and Fourth Generation of Badger Ham. "Together, we're offering a new way to enjoy ham—one that's packed with flavor, ready to enjoy, and uniquely Wisconsin."

About Bay View Packing Company:

Established in 1923 by three Liebner brothers, Bay View Packing Company is a fourth-generation, family-owned company, once again owned by three Liebner brothers, specializing in pickled products. From classic pickled eggs to herring and sausages, Bay View is committed to producing high-quality, flavorful foods that embody Wisconsin's rich culinary heritage. For over a century, they have been a trusted name in pickled products, celebrated for their craftsmanship and dedication to tradition.

About Badger Ham:

Founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Badger Ham has been a beloved staple in households for over 80 years. Known for their premium-quality, expertly cured hams, Badger Ham has built its reputation on a commitment to flavor and tradition. Whether served as a centerpiece at holiday dinners or incorporated into everyday meals, Badger Ham continues to deliver excellence in every bite.

