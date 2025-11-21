BAYADA Home Health Care Appoints Bryony Winn as its Next CEO

Career devoted to making the health system work better

David Baiada to join BAYADA Home Health Care Board of Directors, serve as senior advisor to new CEO

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAYADA Home Health Care ("BAYADA"), a nonprofit organization and one of the nation's largest providers of home health, personal home care, private duty nursing and hospice services, today announced the appointment of Bryony Winn as the company's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Bryony - the first non-family member to lead BAYADA - will join the organization on March 2nd, 2026. At that time, David Baiada will conclude his eight-year tenure as CEO by joining the BAYADA Board of Directors and serving as senior advisor to the incoming CEO.

Mark Baiada, founder and Chairman of BAYADA, said, "When we began the search for our next CEO, we wanted a leader who would help shape the next 100 years of BAYADA – someone who truly gets what makes BAYADA special, with a passion for making the health system work better and a track record of doing so. Bryony is that leader."

Throughout her career, Bryony has tackled complex challenges in healthcare – such as access, equity, affordability, outcomes, and support for frontline caregivers. Previously, as President of Carelon Health – a division of Elevance Health – she led more than 8,500 associates who served nearly 100 million Americans in all 50 states, championing a whole health approach with a focus on greater adoption of value-based care.

Prior to joining Carelon/Elevance, Bryony held leadership positions at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and McKinsey & Company. In 2024, Modern Healthcare recognized her as one of the "Top Women Leaders in Healthcare," and Pearl Health named her among the "Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers."

"Leading an organization like BAYADA is the opportunity of a lifetime," Bryony remarked. "It's a special organization that makes a real, tangible impact on people and health worldwide. I can't wait to get started."

Commenting on the appointment, David Baiada said, "Bryony believes that health is deeply personal, and that caring for others – often when they need it most – is a privilege. That is the essence of BAYADA, why it is an honor to serve as CEO. Simply put, it's the best job in healthcare, and she's the right person for it."

"Throughout this search, we saw strong interest from a significant number of highly qualified candidates," commented Teresa Carroll, Chair of the BAYADA Board Succession Committee. "Repeatedly, we heard from candidates that BAYADA is special, a caregiving organization like no other. With Bryony's leadership, we're ready to build on that."

ABOUT BAYADA

Celebrating 50 years of care that comes from the heart, BAYADA Home Health Care is the nation's largest independent, nonprofit home health care provider with over 370 locations across the United States and in India, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Since 1975, BAYADA has been earning the public trust by helping people stay safe at home and by caring for them with compassion, excellence, and reliability, the core values expressed in its statement of purpose, The BAYADA Way®.

BAYADA is proud to support clients of all ages and abilities with a full range of personalized nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and personal care services. Always anticipating future trends, BAYADA is building a movement of stakeholders to transform home health care so millions can receive the essential services they need.

