Preventing Falls and Hospitalizations: BAYADA Launches the First AI-Enhanced Home Care Model

Nurse-led predictive monitoring sets a new standard for safety, independence, and person-centered care for seniors.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAYADA Home Health Care, a leading nonprofit home care provider, today unveiled its Enhanced Quality of Care Model (EQoC), the only approach of its kind to improve safety and health outcomes for aging adults wherever they call home.

Now supporting all private-pay personal care clients, BAYADA's EQoC innovation combines daily nurse oversight with predictive technology to catch risk factors before they escalate and provide timely, appropriate preventative care that helps seniors stay safe and well at home with fewer adverse events.

Addressing Critical Needs

Falls are the leading cause of injury for people over 65, impacting 1 in 4 seniors annually. These preventable events are stressful, costly, debilitating, and can lead to readmissions and even death at a rising rate.

Care managers and senior living facilities need trusted solutions that can preserve health and safety, keep seniors out of the hospital, and provide clear communication and outcomes reporting. BAYADA's model meets those needs and helps to ensure that older clients receive the right amount of the right care at the right time.

A New Standard in Personal Care

BAYADA's innovations are setting a new standard of care for the personal care industry. In collaboration with researchers and stakeholder organizations like the Home Care Association of America, BAYADA is leading efforts to:

Identify the predictors of adverse events and develop individual risk profiles .





of adverse events and develop individual . Establish industry metrics for managing client outcomes.





for managing client outcomes. Equip nurse-led care teams with the trend analysis tools needed to enhance daily monitoring and risk prevention.

With innovative technology, clinical insights, and preventative care, BAYADA helps referral partners, clients and families to achieve better health outcomes, avoid hospitalization, and enjoy safer, more independent living.

How the Enhanced Quality of Care Model Works

40+ detection points monitored daily, including pain, wounds, hospitalizations, falls, and mental status





monitored daily, including pain, wounds, hospitalizations, falls, and mental status Registered nurse oversight with daily trend review and care plan adjustments





with daily trend review and care plan adjustments AI-driven insights to detect subtle changes and intervene before risks escalate





to detect subtle changes and intervene before risks escalate Customized visit frequency to address client-specific needs and minimize adverse events

Changing the Future of Home Care

"Together, we are changing the future of home care—one data point, one intervention, and one improved outcome at a time," said Matthew Kroll, BAYADA Practice President, Personal Care Services. "We are elevating expectations for the everyday care that people deserve and setting a new standard of excellence. Our goal is for the people we serve to stay safe and well where they want to be for as long as they can."

Proven Results Through Personalized Care

Early results are promising—not just in numbers, but in people's lives.

Agatha: After a hip fracture, Agatha's care team collaborated with her family and memory care community, adjusted coverage hours, and monitored her closely. Result: six months free from falls and hospitalizations





After a hip fracture, Agatha's care team collaborated with her family and memory care community, adjusted coverage hours, and monitored her closely. Result: George: Multiple falls prompted a data-driven review, which identified high-risk time periods. By adjusting care hours and assigning the right personnel, George has been fall-free for the past year.

Exciting Next Steps

Stay tuned for BAYADA to announce an exciting academic research project that will:

Validate results and draw actionable insights from the Enhanced Quality of Care model.





Expand the body of evidence that informs best practices and defines effective quality measures for the personal care industry.

Visit BAYADA's Enhanced Quality of Care page for more information .

ABOUT BAYADA

Celebrating 50 years of care that comes from the heart, BAYADA Home Health Care is the nation's largest independent, nonprofit home health care provider with over 370 locations across the United States and in Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Since 1975, BAYADA has been earning the public trust by helping people stay safe at home and by caring for them with compassion, excellence, and reliability, the core values expressed in its statement of purpose, The BAYADA Way®.

BAYADA is proud to support clients of all ages and abilities with a full range of personalized nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and personal care services. Always anticipating future trends, BAYADA is building a movement of stakeholders to transform home health care so millions can receive the essential services they need.

